British Open to be canceled, report says

Golf’s oldest championship is the latest major sporting event to be impacted by the coronavirus. Golf Digest reports that the Open Championship will be canceled amid the global pandemic.

According to Golf Digest, “The decision, which could be announced as early as Thursday, comes after the All England Club canceled the Wimbledon tennis tournament (scheduled for June 29) on Wednesday.”

The 149th Open Championship at Royal St. George's is expected to be canceled, according to sources.https://t.co/qewvwvxM9p — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 2, 2020

The Open Championship was scheduled to begin July 16 at Royal St. George, a course that had hosted 14 previous Opens, most recently in 2011. The cancelation of the 2020 event will be the first time the Championship will not be played since World War II.

The first golf event canceled by the COVID-19 epidemic was The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Since the decision after the first round was completed, the Masters and PGA Championship have also been postponed. It’s likely that none of golf’s majors will be played during 2020.