High school sports in Florida off until at least fall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school sports in Florida are done for the 2019-20 school year.

When Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Saturday that all schools in Florida would remain in distance learning through the remainder of the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it slammed the door shut on the possibility that the spring sports season could get a reprieve.

That leaves sports like baseball, flag football, lacrosse, softball, tennis and track and field without state championship events. Baseball has crowned a state champion every year since 1922. Spring football, which was scheduled to begin April 27, is also wiped out.

While it remained a long shot to open schools and return to sports, area coaches and players had held out a shred of hope that even an abbreviated season in the spring could be completed. The Florida High School Athletic Association said in its last release on March 31 that a season as late as June 30 was a possibility.

But Saturday’s announcement takes that out of the FHSAA’s hands now. Should the pandemic run its course and the state feel that it’s safe, schools will reopen in August and sports resume this fall.

The Florida Department of Health recommended on March 30 that schools remain closed through May 1, with a best-case scenario of a May 4 return. The FHSAA had followed the state’s lead, delaying any announcement of canceling spring sports.

The Georgia High School Association had already scrapped spring sports after Gov. Brian Kemp announced schools would be closed through the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. Kemp made the decision on April 1 and the GHSA followed a day later in making it official.