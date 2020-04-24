Jaguars getting passing grades for first-round draft picks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One round of the NFL draft is in the books and the Jaguars picked up two players on the defensive side of the ball that they hope will help address major holes.
The consensus around the country is that Jacksonville did very well on Thursday night by drafting Florida cornerback CJ Henderson ninth overall and LSU linebacker/defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson 20th. That’s two major holes Jacksonville addressed.
Here’s what we had to say about the selections on Thursday night, first with Henderson and next with Chaisson.
Here are the national grades and what those media outlets are saying.
Bleacher Report
No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, B+
No. 20: LB/Edge, K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, C+
CBS Sports
No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, B+
No. 20: LB/Edge, K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, B+
NFL.com
Day 1 grade: A
The Ringer
No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, B
No. 20: LB/Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, B+
SB Nation
No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, Pass
No. 20: LB/Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, Pass
Sports Illustrated
No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, B+
No. 20: LB/Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, B
Sporting News
No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, B
No. 20: LB/Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, A+
USA Today
No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, B
No. 20: LB/Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, B
Yahoo
No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, B+
No. 20: LB/Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, B
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.