Jaguars getting passing grades for first-round draft picks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One round of the NFL draft is in the books and the Jaguars picked up two players on the defensive side of the ball that they hope will help address major holes.

The consensus around the country is that Jacksonville did very well on Thursday night by drafting Florida cornerback CJ Henderson ninth overall and LSU linebacker/defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson 20th. That’s two major holes Jacksonville addressed.

Here’s what we had to say about the selections on Thursday night, first with Henderson and next with Chaisson.

Here are the national grades and what those media outlets are saying.

No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, B+

No. 20: LB/Edge, K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, C+

No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, B+

No. 20: LB/Edge, K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, B+

Day 1 grade: A

No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, B

No. 20: LB/Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, B+

No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, Pass

No. 20: LB/Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, Pass

No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, B+

No. 20: LB/Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, B

No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, B

No. 20: LB/Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, A+

USA Today

No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, B

No. 20: LB/Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, B

No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, B+

No. 20: LB/Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, B