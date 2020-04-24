79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT's or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Sports

Jaguars getting passing grades for first-round draft picks

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tags: Jaguars
Florida cornerback CJ Henderson, left, and LSU linebacker/defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson were the Jaguars first-round picks on Thursday night.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One round of the NFL draft is in the books and the Jaguars picked up two players on the defensive side of the ball that they hope will help address major holes.

The consensus around the country is that Jacksonville did very well on Thursday night by drafting Florida cornerback CJ Henderson ninth overall and LSU linebacker/defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson 20th. That’s two major holes Jacksonville addressed.

Here’s what we had to say about the selections on Thursday night, first with Henderson and next with Chaisson.

Here are the national grades and what those media outlets are saying.

Bleacher Report

No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, B+

No. 20: LB/Edge, K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, C+

CBS Sports

No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, B+

No. 20: LB/Edge, K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, B+

NFL.com

Day 1 grade: A

The Ringer

No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, B

No. 20: LB/Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, B+

SB Nation

No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, Pass

No. 20: LB/Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, Pass

Sports Illustrated

No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, B+

No. 20: LB/Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, B

Sporting News

No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, B

No. 20: LB/Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, A+

USA Today

No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, B

No. 20: LB/Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, B

Yahoo

No. 9: CB, CJ Henderson, Florida, B+

No. 20: LB/Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, B

