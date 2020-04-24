News4Jax draft reaction: Chaisson readies Jaguars for life without Yannick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars made LSU linebacker/defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson their draft pick at No. 20 in the opening round on Thursday night. The News4Jax sports staff offers its analysis on the selection.

Analysis on Florida cornerback CJ Henderson, Jacksonville’s first pick on Thursday night, can be found here.

Justin Barney

The Jaguars defense was bad last year and both picks Thursday night went to address that. K’Lavon Chaisson ensures that they’ll have a backup plan when Yannick Ngakoue’s social media pouting eventually gets him dealt.

Chaisson (6-3, 254 pounds) is a bit smaller than Josh Allen (6-5, 262) was coming out of college, but he’ll likely line up like Allen, with his hand on the ground and rush the passer. Can he help shore up this run defense?

Jacksonville is going to be lighter on the defensive line this year, but Chaisson is a bit bigger than Ngakoue off the edge. Can he be as disruptive as Ngakoue? I like the young edge rushers though. Allen is a star in the making. Chaisson has potential and fits in this system. The first round, for me, has been about addressing major, major needs, and the Jaguars did that.

Cole Pepper

The Jaguars took a guy at No. 20, K’Lavon Chaisson, who fits in terms of the spot. He was projected to go as high as the 17th pick to the Cowboys. Chaisson is a top athlete and a guy who should help the Jaguars’ pass rush. It’s pretty clear that the Jaguars are planning for life without Yannick Ngakoue.

They were not able to trade Ngakoue prior to their pick at 20. I’m somewhat surprised that the Jaguars didn’t address the run defense with either pick, but both Henderson and Chaisson should help that side of the ball against the pass.

Jamal St. Cyr

K’Lavon Chaisson is going to be a home run pick. Now, Yannick Ngakoue is fully expendable. Chaisson and Josh Allen will give quarterbacks in the AFC South nightmares for the next 10 years. Chaisson is another high character guy.

Chaisson was a captain as a sophomore and he is another good addition to a locker room that has had some issues over the years. The Jaguars are making it clear that they want not just talented players but good locker room citizens.