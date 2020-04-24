UFC 249 event is coming to Jacksonville next month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Ultimate Fighting Championship will make its Jacksonville debut next month, with the promotion’s UFC 249 coming to town, with the potential for more events after that, too.

The May 9 card was announced on Friday, with others potentially following on May 13 and 16, also in Jacksonville. The bouts will be sanctioned by the Florida’s State Commission and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The events will be held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will be streamed and televised on ESPN and ESPN+.

“I can’t wait to deliver some great fights for the fans," said UFC president Dana White in a statement. “I want to give a big thanks to Mayor Curry, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and Florida State Boxing Commission Executive Director Patrick Cunningham for getting this thing done and giving us a venue to put on these incredible cards, as well our media partners including ESPN and ESPN+, for bringing it to fans. My team is ready to go and the fighters are excited to get back in there with these back-to-back events.”

Mayor Lenny Curry said that the events are a step back to normalcy as the world slowly tries to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we move step-by-step on the path toward economic recovery, we are proud to host these UFC events at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena,” Curry said in a statement “The UFC organization is a renowned entertainment brand that’s presented a safe and sensible plan to use this Jacksonville location, and we are thrilled to have our city highlighted nationally on ESPN and ESPN+. With Jacksonville continuing to outpace other cities and regions, we are excited to continue to lead as host to these world-class, international sports entertainment organizations.”

The originally postponed card will feature Tony Ferguson facing Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship. Ferguson was originally scheduled to face Khabib Nurmagomedov on April 18, the fifth time the bout between those two has been scheduled, but the COVID-19 pandemic and travel issues for Nurmagomedov forced the UFC to replace him with Gaethje on the card.

UFC president Dana White attempted to move forward with holding UFC 249 on a casino on tribal land in California, but he said that was scrapped by higherups at ESPN and Disney.