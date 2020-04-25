Jaguars address offensive line early on Day 3 of NFL draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are scheduled to have a busy final day of the NFL draft on Saturday, with eight selections in their pocket. This story will be updated as they make their choices.

Round 4

116. Ben Bartch, OT, St. John’s University (Minn.)

The Jaguars needed some reinforcements along the offensive line and addressed that early Saturday with the selection of Bartch, who played at Division III St. John’s. Bartch (6-6, 309 pounds) was a tight end when he arrived on campus but added weight and moved to left tackle during his junior season. Bartch was first-team All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference as a senior. Bartch said that he put on 86 pounds in college.