Jaguars open season at home, get one primetime game in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One primetime game, no Monday Night Football and plenty of 1 p.m. kickoffs are on the agenda for the Jaguars in 2020.

The long-anticipated NFL schedule was released on Thursday night and the Jaguars got about what you’d expect for a franchise coming off of a 6-10 season.

They were left off of the Monday night lineup again, but did land one primetime showcase, a Week 3 game on Thursday night at TIAA Bank Field against the Miami Dolphins.

The remainder of the schedule includes one 4:05 p.m. kickoff on the West Coast and 14 games scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m.

Such is the lot for a team coming off back-to-back losing seasons.

The Jaguars bye falls on Week 7.

Without a trip to London, the Jaguars don’t have a long stretch without a home game as they have in recent years. In fact, after trips to Cincinnati and Houston in Weeks 4 and 5 (Oct. 4 and 11), the Jaguars will not play back-to-back home games the rest of the year.

Jaguars preseason schedule

Date Opponent Time Notable Aug. 13-17 at Carolina Panthers TBD No Cam Newton this year Aug. 22 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8 p.m. Tom Brady’s new team Aug. 27-30 Washington Redskins TBD NFC’s worst odds to make Super Bowl Sept. 3-4 Atlanta Falcons TBD Dante Fowler signed with Falcons

The lone instance of consecutive home games comes Nov. 22 and Nov. 29 when the Jaguars host the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns in back-to-back games at TIAA Bank Field.

After opening the season at home against the Colts, the Jaguars will finish the season at Indianapolis on Jan. 3.

After playing four division opponents in the first eight games, the Jaguars face just two AFC South teams in the final eight weeks of the season (Dec. 13 at home against the Tennessee Titans and the season finale at the Colts).

The Jaguars will face all four teams that drafted quarterbacks in the first round, Cincinnati (Joe Burrow), Miami (Tua Tagovailoa), Los Angeles Chargers (Justin Herbert), and Green Bay (Jordan Love).

The Jaguars will play their first two preseason games on the road at the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before hosting the Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons in the third and fourth preseason games. The Buccaneers’ game is an 8 p.m. kickoff on Aug. 22. Tampa Bay signed Tom Brady in the offseason.

Jaguars regular season schedule

Week Date Opponent Time TV Notable 1 Sept. 13 Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. CBS Season opener against nemesis Philip Rivers 2 Sept. 20 at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. CBS Jags have lost 6 straight in Nashville 3 Sept. 24 Miami Dolphins (Thurs.) 8:20 p.m. NFLN Minshew vs. Tua? 4 Oct. 4 at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. CBS Jags could face No. 1 pick Joe Burrow 5 Oct. 11 at Houston Texans 1 p.m. CBS No DeAndre Hopkins this year 6 Oct. 18 Detroit Lions 1 p.m. FOX 1st meeting since 2016 7 Oct. 25 Bye Week 8 Nov. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m. CBS Chargers drafted Justin Herbert in April 9 Nov. 8 Houston Texans 1 p.m. CBS 4th AFC South game in first 8 games 10 Nov. 15 at Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. FOX Jags first visit to Lambeau Field since 2012 11 Nov. 22 Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 4th meeting since 2017 12 Nov. 29 Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. CBS Browns signed former Titans tackle Jack Conklin as free agent 13 Dec. 6 at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. CBS Jaguars visited Twin Cities in preseason in 2018 14 Dec. 13 Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. CBS Derrick Henry returns to Duval 15 Dec. 20 at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 3rd straight year Jaguars face league defending league MVP 16 Dec. 27 Chicago Bears 1 p.m. FOX Will Jags see Nick Foles under center for Bears? 17 Jan. 3 at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. CBS Finish regular season after New Year’s for first time since 2016

While it was unlikely to happen, being left off of the Monday Night Football slate continues a trend for the Jaguars. They haven’t played a Monday night game since 2011.