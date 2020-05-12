World Golf Hall of Fame eyes reopening on May 18

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The World Golf Hall of Fame has been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under normal conditions, thousands of visitors would have gotten a chance to experience everything the museum had to offer during that span. Instead, the hall of fame, and the golf history inside of it, has been off-limits.

But the end is in sight for golf fans.

On May 18, visitors will once again get to experience the Hall of Fame in St. Augustine when doors reopen.

“The staff has done a great job the past couple of weeks of getting everything ready that when guests begin coming on Monday they will be able to feel comfortable that they are coming into a facility that has taken all of the necessary precautions to make sure they have a safe and enjoyable atmosphere,” said Brodie Waters, World Golf Hall of Fame vice president:

The Hall of Fame will be taking some extra precautions for visitors like limiting the museum capacity to 25%.

“We will have social distancing throughout the museum we will have put in hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the museum and we have limited some of the touch screens,” Waters said.

When the museum reopens, the IMAX Theater will remain closed. Like so many other businesses, the World Golf Hall of Fame is recognizing the service of all first responders and frontline workers by offering complimentary museum admission.

And for northeast Florida residents or anyone who plays a round of golf on a local golf course, you will be able to get 50% off admission to the museum.