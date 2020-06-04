Jaguars RB Fournette plans to hold peaceful protest walk next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Leonard Fournette is joining the public protests for social change in the country.

The Jaguars running back said on social media that he planned to lead a peaceful protest walk in town next week to show support for change in America. It is the most public gesture yet by a current Jaguars player to support African Americans during a significant time in U.S. history.

Sometime next week I will he holding a peaceful protest walk down in Jacksonville I would love for everyone in Duval to come out and support...... — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) June 4, 2020

“Sometime next week I will he [sic] holding a peaceful protest walk down in Jacksonville I would love for everyone in Duval to come out and support……”

Fournette didn’t announce when he planned on holding the protest in town.

Fournette’s message came on the same day that Jaguars owner Shad Khan penned a powerful op-ed piece on the Jaguars website about racism in America and his hope that the country would use this moment in time to fight it head on.

Former defensive back Peyton Thompson said this week that Khan was an owner who players respected and supported.

The push for social justice and fight to end racial discrimination has exploded over the last month. The deaths of African Americans Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd have pushed the country into protests and discussion on how to confront these societal issues.

The deaths of Arbery in Brunswick, Ga., and Floyd in Minneapolis, were caught on video. Arbery was killed by the son of a former law enforcement officer while running in a neighborhood. Floyd was killed by a police officer, who had his knee pressed into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Both Arbery and Floyd were killed by white men. Taylor was killed in her own home after police officers, serving a warrant to search for drugs, knocked down her door and shot her.