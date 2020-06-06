The Latest: EPL teams in practice games; no positive results

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal were among the clubs who stepped up their preparations for the Premier League’s return by holding practice matches on Saturday.

Clubs are attempting to build up players' fitness as well as get used to playing without fans before the league resumes on June 17 following a 100-day suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league also announced Saturday that the sixth round of COVID-19 testing of 1,195 players and staff across the 20 clubs on Thursday and Friday produced no positives.

Arsenal, which will be in action on the first night back away to Manchester City, hosted second-tier side Charlton at the Emirates Stadium. Eddie Nketiah scored a hat trick in a 6-0 win for the Gunners.

Manchester United, which plays Tottenham in its Premier League return on June 19, staged an inter-squad friendly at Old Trafford on Saturday.

