SEC media days taking virtual route this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To no one’s surprise, SEC Football Media Days will be held virtually this year in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The original event was slated for July 13-16 in Atlanta. A date for the virtual media days was not announced.

“Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. “We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021.”

The ACC is the only Power Five conference that has yet to announce the format for its annual preseason media event.

The college football season is scheduled to kick off with six games in its Week 0 lineup on Aug. 29. The pandemic has radically changed sports across the world, but college football has not announced any seismic changes for games at this point. The NCAA is hoping to begin its season on time.