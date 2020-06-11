Dolphins WR Isaiah Ford looks to raise $5,000 to fund scholarships for athletes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dolphins receiver and Jacksonville native Isaiah Ford is raising money to provide African American athletes at Westside High School college scholarships.

Ford, who starred in football and basketball at Trinity Christian, went on to a stellar career at Virginia Tech. He was a seventh-round draft pick of the Dolphins in 2017.

Join me in providing scholarships to deserving black & African American student-athletes from Westside HS in my hometown of Jacksonville, FL. Donate $5 or more to help make an impact. 100% of proceeds will go directly to these scholarships https://t.co/eDh7uvUmh5 pic.twitter.com/SYblEiiKcx — Isaiah Ford (@IAF_1) June 10, 2020

Ford grew up on the Jacksonville’s Westside and is hoping to raise $5,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to help lay the foundation to put toward scholarships.

Ford spent his rookie season on injured reserve following a knee injury. He has been a member of the team’s practice squad most of the past two years although was promoted the active roster twice last season and finished the year on the 53-man roster. Ford had 23 catches for 244 yards last year for Miami.

A two-sport star at Trinity, Ford averaged a career-best 30.1 points per game in basketball as a senior, including a 59-point outing against Eagle’s View on Jan. 31, 2014. In football, Ford had 2,012 receiving yards and 33 touchdowns in his career.