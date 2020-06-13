Jacksonville Sharks’ football league cancels season due to pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Arena League, the organization that the Jacksonville Sharks play in, is canceling its 2020 football season due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic it announced on Friday night.

The Sharks, who won NAL championships in 2017 and ’19, were originally scheduled to open defense of their title on June 20. The Sharks were 13-1 last year.

“Over the course of the past few months, we have been faced with unprecedented circumstances that have caused multiple delays to the start of the 2020 season. Although we have worked hard to save the current season, it is with deep regret that we are announcing the cancellation of the 2020 National Arena League season. The health and safety of our fans, plans and staff is of the utmost importance, and the lack of arena availability along with social distancing restrictions created many obstacles to overcome.”

The NAL announced last September that it would merge with the Champions Indoor Football league that would create a partnership uniting the two.