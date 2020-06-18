Florida to discontinue popular ‘Gator Bait’ chant at sporting events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Citing the “horrific racist imagery associated with the phrase,” the University of Florida will no longer use the popular “Gator Bait” chant during athletic events, school president Kent Fuchs announced on Thursday.

There is no racial element to the popular cheer, Fuchs said, but alluded to negative and racist history with the image that the words “Gator Bait” projects. There are numerous references, including this report from the Miami New Times, that have cited that African American babies were used as alligator bait.

“While I know of no evidence of racism associated with our “Gator Bait” cheer at UF sporting events, there is horrific historic racist imagery associated with the phrase. Accordingly University Athletics and the Gator Band will discontinue the use of the cheer,” Fuchs wrote.

Fuchs also said that he was “personally committed” to ridding the campus of any Confederate monuments or markers.

“I am personally committed to removing any monuments or namings that UF can control that celebrate the Confederacy or its leaders,” Fuchs wrote.

You can Fuchs’ post in its entirety here.