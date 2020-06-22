Tiger Woods played golf course in St. Simons Island with son Charlie

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tiger Woods didn’t play in the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage last week but did spend time at the Frederica Golf Club on St. Simons Island, Ga., according to multiple reports.

According to the Golf Channel, Woods and his son, Charlie, played the course last Saturday. According to the Golf Channel report, Woods traded text messages with St. Simons Island resident Davis Love III, and Love said that Woods enjoyed the island.

He didn’t compete in the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, SC, which is a quick drive from St. Simons. Woods hasn’t played competitively since the Genesis Invitational last February where he finished 68th after shooting an 11-over 295.

Woods wasn’t in the field at The Players Championship in March after saying his back wasn’t going to allow him to play. The Players was scrapped after the opening round due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.