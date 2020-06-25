Report: NFL cancels Hall of Fame Game due to coronavirus pandemic

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NFL Hall of Fame Game has been canceled, the first game to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the preseason opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 6 is being scrapped due to COVID-19 concerns. Those teams are expected to play in the 2021 Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

The hall of fame enshrinement, scheduled for Aug. 8, was also postponed.

The Cowboys and Steelers were slated to open training camp on July 22, nearly a week earlier than the league’s other teams.