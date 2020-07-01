JU will begin fall sports season without fans in the stands

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville University will begin its fall sports season without fans in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic the school announced in a video posted on the college’s website.

President Tim Cost touched on multiple topics in video that lasted nearly six minutes, from social distancing protocol and masks, to the ability to be flexible during unprecedented times.

“For now, in line with all of the guidance all around the country, at all major universities like ours, there’s going to be a limit on how we gather together. In other words, no more than ten at a time in any one place,” Cost said. “In fact, virtual meetings are going to be strongly recommended. And, as much as we all love to cheer on our great Division I student athletes here, at least for the beginning of the semester, they’re going to be competing without spectators in the stands.”

During the fall sports season, the Dolphins compete in lacrosse, cross country, soccer, rowing and volleyball. The football program was shuttered last December.