JU taking precautions as athletes resume workouts, eye competing this fall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville University athletics will look different this fall.

JU will not allow fans at any sporting event and athletes will not be taking any flights to travel to games.

Earlier this month, the school announced that fans would not be allowed at sporting events this fall but that isn’t the only change the Dolphins are making to their fall sports.

“It will be a different schedule. There will be no commercial flights it will be all bus travel, mostly day trips in a local area at this point,” said JU athletic director Alex Ricker-Gilbert.

While game schedules and travel procedures for the fall are being finalized, the Atlantic Sun Conference is still working to decide on testing procedures for game day.

“We are working through if we want to have a standard across the league as if screening or testing and who that involves,” Ricker-Gilbert said. “We haven’t come to a conclusion on that yet but that is probably the next decision we will make.”

While the decision on how fall sports will be played safely are being finalized JU student athletes have returned to campus to begin voluntary workouts with safety precautions like temperature checks and masks being required. But overall the workouts are similar to how they have always been.

“It is just more structured practice and athletics is already structured but now it is even more structured. There are more boxes to check,” Ricker-Gilbert said.

On Wednesday, the Ivy League announced that it would cancel all fall sports and that no athletic events would be held until after Jan. 1. Many people have worried that other schools would quickly follow that lead. Right now, the A-Sun is still planning on fall sports playing this fall.