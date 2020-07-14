84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Championship Rewind - 2006 National Championship

A look back at Florida's second football national championship

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, 2006, national championship, urban meyer, tim tebow, chris leak, tate casey, brandon james, earl everett, percy harvin
GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 08: Quarterback Chris Leak #12 of the Florida Gators celebrates after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2007 Tostitos BCS National Championship Game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on January 8, 2007 in Glendale, Arizona. The Gators defeated the Buckeyes 41-14. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 08: Quarterback Chris Leak #12 of the Florida Gators celebrates after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2007 Tostitos BCS National Championship Game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on January 8, 2007 in Glendale, Arizona. The Gators defeated the Buckeyes 41-14. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) (2007 Getty Images)

The 2006 Gator football season was all about answering questions.

Could second-year coach Urban Meyer get his spread option offense working in the SEC with quarterback Chris Leak at the helm?

What impact would Freshman phenom Tim Tebow bring to the same position?

Could Florida ride its stout defense to a conference or even national championship?

Following a one-loss regular season, and SEC Championship Game victory, the Gators would face Heisman Trophy winning QB Troy Smith and an Ohio State Buckeye team that many thought would cruise in the national title game.

David Waters is joined by Tate Casey (Gators tight end 2004-2008) and Brandon James (Gators athlete 2006-2009) to take a look back at Florida’s domination of the Buckeyes in route to the program’s second national championship.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.