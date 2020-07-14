Smiles are as abundant as the fish at Greater Jax Junior Angler Tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fishing, fun and smiles.

The Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Junior Angler tournament took to the water on Tuesday morning out of Sisters Creek, a prelude to the 40th anniversary, two-day event that begins on Thursday. While fishing is a big part of the Junior Angler, the smiles and seeing them trying to carry fish bigger than they are up the docks are the best part of the event.

When the scales opened at noon, Jonathan Sierra was one of the first anglers to come into the docks and he said their crew got an early start on the water Tuesday morning. .

Super- Jonathan Sierra- Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Junior Angler tournament

“About like a couple of hours we got it, right at the start,” Sierra said of his catch.

As the boats started rolling in with their catches, Ashton Croft brought in a fish that weighed more than 28 pounds. Croft said the fish put up a big fight.

“My reaction was I was amazed that it was that big,” Croft said.

Was that the biggest fish you ever caught?

“No, it was my second biggest.”

While many of the junior anglers that competed in Tuesday’s event are experienced fishers, some, Rhiannan Crowe, were involved for the first time. Crowe caught her fist fish ever during the tournament.

“What was it like to catch the fish? It was hard but it was worth it,” she said.

The general kingfish tournament is Thursday and Friday with weigh-ins starting at 1 p.m. both days.