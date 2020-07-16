Learning from Chiefs staff is opportunity of a lifetime for EWC coach Jean Dessein

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – NFL training camps get under way at the end of the month and Jean Dessein is preparing for the chance of a lifetime.

Dessein, the offensive coordinator from Edward Waters, will get the chance to learn from some of the best offensive coaches in the NFL as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.

“I just kept on applying and kept on applying and it just so happened that I got called this year,” Dessein said.

The Coaching Fellowship has been around for more than 30 years and has helped over 2,000 minority coaches since its inception. This year, Dessein just happened to be one of the coaches selected to participate.

Dessein will get the chance to learn from the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff.

“My favorite NFL team is the Redskins but the Super Bowl champs, I would have never thought about that. I didn’t think about that. … It is just a blessing, man, to be around those like-minded guys,” he said. “So much knowledge in one room. I’m just there to soak it all in and just work.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn got their starts as a part of this fellowship program.

Dessein will spend three weeks with the Chiefs, spending time in the quarterbacks room and learning directly from veteran head coach Andy Reid.

“I’m just there to be a sponge and whatever it is that I feel is interesting to me, that is what I’m going to hone in on. So, I’m just going to go there sit back, be quiet and soak up whatever it is they are issuing out knowledge-wise.”

Dessein is excited about this opportunity but right now, because of COVID-19, his fellowship may be put on hold. He is waiting for the final word from the NFL if he will be allowed to travel to Kansas City for training camp. If the program is canceled for this season, Dessein will be able to keep his spot and be allowed to participate in 2021.