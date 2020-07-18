Longtime Daytona Speedway Employee Turns 100

Daytona International Speedway – NASCAR’s Oldest employee celebrated a birthday. Juanita Epton, or as folks at Daytona International Speedway call her, “Lightnin', turned 100 years old. Her co-workers put together a parade to help her celebrate

“It is just wonderful I have never seen so many friends at one time it is great how nice of people to take time out to say happy birthday” said Epton.

Epton started working at the speedway when it was built in 1958 and She is still employed at Daytona International Speedway in ticket operations. Lightin says she has no plans to retire and can’t wait to be able to get back to work.

“I love the people I work for and it is a nice place to work so why not stay until they tell me to get out”

Epton’s birthday parade even included a visit from Nascar CEO Jim France.