Where area counties stand on starting high school sports practices

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High schools in Florida and Georgia got the green light on starting fall sports practices next week.

Now, it’s up to individual school districts to decide what those actual start dates are. Nine districts in News4Jax’s 16-county Florida and Georgia regions are planning on starting fall sports practices on the first allowable date — July 27. Three others had not returned requests for plans. Four more were still in the decision-making process.

This is a developing story and will change throughout Tuesday

As of Tuesday afternoon, the area’s largest districts, Clay, Duval and St. Johns, were still discussing plans about when to permit athletes to start fall sports practices. Those three districts include 30 high schools.

St. Johns voted Tuesday to delay the start of school by three weeks until Aug. 31.

Christina Langston, the district’s chief of community relations, said whether or not the high school sports calendar remains the same or changes due to the new start date remains a work in progress.

“We are in the process of meeting to evaluate our start date following our School Board’s decision to move the school start date to August 31,” she said.

Coaches or athletic directors for programs in Alachua, Bradford, Nassau, Putnam and Union counties each said that they planned to start fall sports practices on July 27, the first allowed date for practices.

In the News4Jax South Georgia region, Camden, Glynn and Pierce counties were on target to start fall practice acclimation periods July 27.

The Florida High School Athletic Association voted 10-5 to allow schools to begin practicing July 27 — the original date on the athletic calendar — despite rising COVID-19 numbers in the state and a strong recommendation from its own medical advisory committee to delay high risk sports like football and volleyball.

The Georgia High School Association voted unanimously to keep the practice start date the same — July 27 — but to push the start of the regular season back two weeks. GHSA programs will play scrimmages Aug. 21 and 28 and kick off the regular season on Sept. 4.

County return to sports plans

Alachua: Plan is to allow July 27 start date

Baker: TBA

Bradford: Plan is to allow July 27 start date

Camden: Plan is to allow July 27 start date

Charlton: TBA

Clay: Plan still being discussed

Columbia: Meeting on July 22 to decide start date

Duval: Plans still being discussed

Flagler: Plan is to allow July 27 start date

Glynn: Plan is to allow July 27 start date

Nassau: Plan is to allow July 27 start date

Pierce: Plan is to allow July 27 start date

Putnam: Plan is to allow July 27 start date

St. Johns: Plan still being discussed

Union: Plan is to allow July 27 start date

Ware: TBA