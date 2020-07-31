Report: Tom Coughlin injured in bike accident, suffers broken ribs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Jaguars coach Tom Coughlin was hospitalized for a night last weekend and faces a four- to six-week recovery after suffering injuries in a bike accident, according to a report from ESPN.

Coughlin had four broken ribs, needed stitches in his head and suffered a slightly punctured lung, according to the report. His family convinced him to go to the hospital and be checked out and he was kept overnight.

Coughlin told ESPN that an unidentified rider “comes out of nowhere and clips the front of my bike.”

Coughlin, 73, was the first head coach in Jaguars history before being fired after a 6-10 finish in 2002. He went to the New York Giants two years later and wound up winning two Super Bowls before resigning in 2015. Coughlin returned to the Jaguars as the executive vice president of football operations in 2017.

He was fired last December after a scathing report from the NFL Players Association after it said the Jaguars were improperly fining players for things such as missing medical treatments through the team.