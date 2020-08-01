Jaguars player Lerentee McCray opts out of playing in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars had their second player opt out of the upcoming season due to concerns about COVID-19

The team announced on Saturday that defensive end/linebacker Lerentee McCray was electing to not play in 2020 due to the coronavirus. The NFL and NFL Players Association came up with a system that would allow players to opt out of playing if they had concerns about COVID-19.

McCray, 29, joins free agent signee and defensive lineman Al Woods as Jaguars players who have elected to opt out.

“With the health and safety of my family in mind, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 season during these trying times in ‘Our Nation.’ I will miss being there with my teammates, coaches and Jaguar personnel competing on Sundays, but I feel that God has directed my steps to make this decision,” McCray said in a statement.

“I was honored to be involved in our team’s social justice efforts during this offseason, and I look forward to continuing to support those affected in any way I can. My family and I appreciate the understanding and support of the Jaguars organization and our fans. We are praying and working for the health and safety for this great country! Toughtimesdontlasttoughpeopledo.”

McCray is entering his fourth season with the Jaguars and has been an important member on special teams. He has 26 tackles and 2.5 sacks with Jacksonville.