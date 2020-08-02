Gardner Minshew among players placed on Jaguars’ Reserve/COVID-19 list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Quarterback Gardner Minshew II was among the players who the Jaguars announced Sunday had been placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Running back Ryquell Armstead, wide receiver Michael Walker and safety Andrew Wingard were also placed on the team’s list.

Tight end Charles Jones was on the list, as well, but the Jaguars previously announced that he was on it.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is new this year. Players who are added to the list haven’t necessarily tested positive for the coronavirus. Those who are placed on it have either tested positive or are in quarantine after being around an infected person or being in contact with someone who is thought to have the virus.

Teams and agents are not allowed to disclose the reason why a player is added to that list. Players are free to disclose the reason why they are on there.