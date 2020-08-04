Gardner Minshew: Time in quarantine shows how important player safety is

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gardner Minshew was not happy to land on the Jaguars reserve list for the coronavirus.

In typical Minshew fashion, he said that the virus took one glimpse at him and took off the other way. But being in quarantine for a day still managed to put the Jaguars second-year quarterback off limits for practice, something that he said was a reminder of just how important being safe in 2020 is for NFL teams.

“Like yesterday [would have] been like the first day of school. You know like had my outfit picked out and everything. Had to say at home. That sucks. Missed out playing with all my friends. But yeah, you know, did not contract the virus. Took one look at me, ran the other way. It’s probably in its best interest. So, here we are, we’re back on Tuesday ready to roll, excited to go play some football.”

Minshew was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier Tuesday morning and then met with the media for the first time during training camp in the afternoon.

Minshew said that he didn’t test positive for the virus, but said that he does have the antibodies for COVID-19 in his system, likely from working out in Naples during the offseason. Minshew said that if he contracted the virus at some point, he never had symptoms of it.

He said having to spend time in quarantine was “brutal” because he missed out on practice. But going on that list so early in training camp was a positive because it reinforced just how careful players will have to be this season to not land themselves or teammates in a spot where multiple Jaguars on the inactive list.

“Just shows kind of the fragility of this whole thing and how fickle, you know, this thing can be,” Minshew said. “Just being around somebody, you know, if they touch enough people, like, you could get shut down the whole team really quick.”

Minshew said that he wasn’t happy having to miss any practice time.

Minshew was one of five players who was placed on the coronavirus list Sunday, joining running back Ryquell Armstead, right end Charles Jones, receiver Michael Walker and safety Andrew Wingard. The Jaguars have had a league-high 12 players go to that list at some point in training camp.

Minshew previously roomed with Walker and Wingard but said that the players decided to go solo with their living arrangements this season so as not to potentially spread the virus among them.

“You know I told all the guys like you know we have a responsibility to each other, and each other’s families, you know to be safe,” Minshew said. “It’s, you know, sometimes it’s not fun sometimes it’s not what you want to do, but it’s what we need to do to be able to have the season and, you know, win the games like we want to win ‘em.”