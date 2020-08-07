Jaguars have just 3 players left on COVID-19 list after moving 2 back to active roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars continue to thin out the list of players who have been sidelined or in quarantine from COVID-19.

On Friday, the team removed tight end Charles Jones and receiver Michael Walker from the coronavirus list. Those moves bring the number of players remaining on the reserve list down to just three — running back Ryquell Armstead, offensive lineman Ryan Pope and offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms. The Jaguars have had 12 players on the list in total.

Wallace-Simms (July 27) and Pope (July 28) have been on the list the longest.

Being placed on the list doesn’t mean that the player has necessarily tested positive for COVID-19. It could mean that a player has been around an individual who was positive or was suspected of being positive.

Jacksonville has had two starters on the list since training camp began, right tackle Jawaan Taylor and quarterback Gardner Minshew. Taylor spent five days on the list. Minshew was placed on the list Sunday and removed from it on Tuesday.

The Jaguars roster had three players opt-out of the season by Thursday’s deadline, defensive end Lerentee McCray, cornerback Rashaan Melvin and defensive tackle Al Woods.

Melvin and Woods were both free agent signees during the offseason.