FHSAA reverses course, will now livestream Friday board meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Days after saying that it didn’t plan to stream a make-or-break board of directors meeting, the Florida High School Athletic Association reversed course and now plans to make it publicly available in what should be in front of a massive online audience.

The FHSAA will vote on the specifics of the fall sports season at the meeting at 10 a.m. in Gainesville. Attendance will be permitted at the event, but is capped at 50. Once board members and potential FHSAA staff had taken seats, in-person attendance would have been minimal.

The FHSAA initially said that it had no plans on having a stream of the event, a decision that angered many across the state. That pressure is likely what made the association buckle.

“The Association has decided to livestream the meeting,” FHSAA public relations specialist Ashton Moseley said in an email. “The details of the stream are being worked out and once it is set, we will have an announcement for that.”

The Orlando Sentinel’s Buddy Collings was the first to report news of the association’s reversal. Executive director George Tomyn told the Sentinel last Friday that the normal board meetings are, by protocol, not streamed or broadcast.

While that may be typical of previous board meetings, this one carries significant weight for high school athletes, coaches and parents.

That came after two emergency board of directors votes that were publicly streamed to audiences in the thousands. The first vote kept the fall sports calendar unchanged. The second vote three days later changed that and said that sports practices couldn’t begin until at least Aug. 24.