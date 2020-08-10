Gators Breakdown: Jason Marshall and Corey Collier commit to Florida

August was always going to be a big month in the world of recruiting when it was announced a few prospects from Miami Palmetto were going to make their commitments. It started not so well when DL Leonard Taylor committed to Miami last week, but then the Gators rebounded the best way possible by gaining commitments from five-star cornerback Jason Marshall and four-star safety Corey Collier.

Join David Waters for his reaction to these big commitments for the Gators and why they mean so much for Florida’s 2021 recruiting class.

