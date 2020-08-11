Big Ten’s decision has impact for local players on those college rosters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News of the Big Ten’s decision to cancel fall sports was a dagger across college football on Tuesday.

The area has more than a dozen players on the rosters of football teams in the Big Ten. A look at players with area ties who will be affected with Tuesday’s decision, the first by a Power 5 conference.

For a player like Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, a recent graduate of the school and a prospective first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft, it may not sting from a future standpoint as bad as it will for others. But Wade returned for his redshirt junior season in 2020 and bypassed the NFL draft this year.

Pos. Player, College, Local tie

WR Edwin Carter, Illinois, Sandalwood

OL Curtis Dunlap, Minnesota, Lee/IMG

CB Tyreke Johnson, Ohio State, Trinity Christian

WR TJ Jones, Penn State, Columbia

DB Devon Matthews, Indiana, Ribault

DB Glen Miller, Maryland, Ridgeview

RB Dedrick Mills, Nebraska, Ware County

DB Tahveon Nicholson, Illinois, Lee

DL Deon Pate, Illinois, Trinity Christian

LB Derrick Smith, Illinois, Trinity Christian

CB Shaun Wade, Ohio State, Trinity Christian

WR Isaiah Washington, Rutgers, Trinity Christian

S Deontai Williams, Nebraska, Trinity Christian