JU, UNF fall sports seasons postponed due to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Atlantic Sun Conference postponed its fall sports regular season and championships on Friday morning, potentially pushing the seasons of both Jacksonville University and the University of North Florida until spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ASUN Presidents’ Council said that holding a spring season for the postponed fall sports is a priority for the league.

"Obviously this is a huge disappointment," said ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart. "Anyone who follows college sports understands the dynamics that brought us to this decision, but that doesn't mean we like it. My feelings right now? COVID stinks. If you weren't putting my words into a public release, I might put it another way."

The postponement affects cross country golf, rowing, soccer and volleyball. Winter sports like basketball and indoor track and field are not included in the postponement.

“We will make every effort to provide a quality competitive experience for our fall student-athletes during the spring semester,” Gumbart said. “We’re not in the position today to guarantee it will happen, but we can promise to make every effort to get there. We owe that to our student-athletes, our athletic departments and our institutions. Lastly, I’ll share that I’m very proud of the way the entire ASUN family participated in the discussions over the past few months, including our students, athletic staff, administrators and presidents.”