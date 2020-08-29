High school football 2020: Team-by-team schedules from around the area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a long delay to start the season due to a global pandemic, high school football season kicks off on Sept. 4 around Florida and Georgia.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced quite a few adjustments to schedules in 2020 and many teams have yet to finalize their schedules. Teams that don’t have opponents for a certain date or their schedules have not been provided are marked with a TBA.
FLORIDA
All games start at 7 p.m. unless indicated. There will be no district champions declared in 2020, so district games are not identified.
ATLANTIC COAST
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, Mandarin at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18, Jackson at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25, Atlantic Coast at Parker, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2, Fletcher at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9, White at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Oct. 16, Atlantic Coast at Creekside
Oct. 23, First Coast at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Oct. 30, Fleming Island at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Nov. 6, Atlantic Coast at Nease
BAKER COUNTY
Sept. 4, Bradford at Baker County
Sept. 11, Baker County at Orange Park
Sept. 18, White at Baker County
Oct. 2, Baker County at Westside, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9, Baker County at Parker, 6 p.m.
Oct. 16, Bolles at Baker County
Oct. 23, Baker County at West Nassau
Oct. 30, Bishop Kenny at Baker County
Nov. 6, Suwannee at Baker County
BALDWIN
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, Westside at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18, Baldwin at West Nassau
Sept. 25, Episcopal at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2, University Christian at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9, Jackson at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Oct. 16, Baldwin at Fort White, 6 p.m.
Oct. 23, OFF
Oct. 30, Baldwin at Yulee, 6 p.m.
Nov. 6, Baldwin at Middleburg
BARTRAM TRAIL
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, Bartram Trail at Creekside
Sept. 18, Bartram Trail at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25, St. Augustine at Bartram Trail
Oct. 2, Plantation American Heritage at Bartram Trail
Oct. 9, Ponte Vedra at Bartram Trail
Oct. 16, Bartram Trail at Nease
Oct. 23, Oakleaf at Bartram Trail
Oct. 30, Sandalwood at Bartram Trail
Nov. 6, Bartram Trail at Raines, 6 p.m.
BISHOP KENNY
Sept. 4, Bishop Kenny at Bolles, kickoff classic
Sept. 11, Episcopal at Bishop Kenny
Sept. 18, Bishop Kenny at Parker, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25, West Nassau at Bishop Kenny
Oct. 2, Bishop Kenny at White, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9, Bishop Kenny at Orange Park
Oct. 16, Westside at Bishop Kenny
Oct. 23, OFF
Oct. 30, Bishop Kenny at Baker County
Nov. 6, University Christian at Bishop Kenny
BISHOP SNYDER
Sept. 4, Bishop Snyder at Hilliard
Sept. 11, Rocky Bayou Christian at Bishop Snyder
Sept. 18, Cedar Creek Christian at Bishop Snyder
Sept. 25, Bishop Snyder at Branford, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 3, Bishop Snyder at Christ’s Church, 11:30 a.m.
Oct. 9, Deltona Trinity Christian at Bishop Snyder
Oct. 16, Eagle’s View at Bishop Snyder
Oct. 23, OFF
Oct. 30, Bishop Snyder at Bronson
Nov. 6 and beyond, SSAC playoffs
BOLLES
Sept. 4, Bishop Kenny at Bolles, kickoff classic
Sept. 11, Bolles at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18, Bolles at St. Augustine
Sept. 25, Creekside at Bolles, 7:30
Oct. 2, Palatka at Bolles, 7:30
Oct. 9, Ocala Trinity Catholic at Bolles, 7:30
Oct. 16, Bolles at Baker County
Oct. 23, Bolles at University Christian, 7:30
Oct. 30, OFF
Nov. 6, Daytona Beach Mainland at Bolles, 7:30
BRADFORD
Sept. 4, Bradford at Baker County
Sept. 11, Keystone Heights at Bradford, 7:30
Sept. 18, Bradford at University Christian, 7:30
Sept. 25, Bradford at Suwannee, 7:30
Oct. 2, Bradford at Madison County, 7:30
Oct. 9, Hawthorne at Bradford, 7:30
Oct. 16, Bradford at P.K. Yonge
Oct. 23, Palatka at Bradford, 7:30
Oct. 30, South Sumter at Bradford, 7:30
Nov. 6, Fort White at Bradford, 7:30
CEDAR CREEK CHRISTIAN
Sept. 4, Cedar Creek Christian at Christ’s Church
Sept. 11, Cedar Creek Christian at Ocala St. John Lutheran
Sept. 18, Cedar Creek Christian at Bishop Snyder
Sept. 25, Paxon at Cedar Creek Christian
Oct. 2, Cedar Creek Christian at St. Edward’s
Oct. 9, Eagle’s View at Cedar Creek Christian
Oct. 16, OFF
Oct. 23, Central Florida Christian at Cedar Creek Christian
Oct. 30, Cedar Creek Christian at Ocala Christian
Nov. 6, SSAC playoffs
CHRIST’S CHURCH
Sept. 4, Cedar Creek Christian at Christ’s Church
Sept. 11, Eagle’s View at Christ’s Church
Sept. 18, Deltona Trinity Christian at Christ’s Church
Sept. 25, OFF
Oct. 3, Bishop Snyder at Christ’s Church, 11:30 a.m.
Oct. 9, Christ’s Church at Stanton, 6 p.m.
Oct. 16, Christ’s Church at Providence
Oct. 23, Wolfson at Christ’s Church
Oct. 30, St. Joseph at Christ’s Church
Nov. 6 and beyond: SSAC playoffs
CLAY
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, University Christian at Clay
Sept. 18, Orange Park at Clay
Sept. 25, Clay at Palatka
Oct. 2, Clay at Gainesville Eastside
Oct. 9, West Nassau at Clay
Oct. 16, Clay at Menendez
Oct. 23, Clay at Middleburg
Oct. 30, Ridgeview at Clay
Nov. 6, Clay at Oakleaf
COLUMBIA
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, OFF
Sept. 18, OFF
Sept. 25, Columbia at Trinity Christian
Oct. 2, Gainesville at Columbia
Oct. 9, Madison County at Columbia
Oct. 16, Lee at Columbia
Oct. 23, TBA
Oct. 30, TBA
Nov. 6, TBA
CREEKSIDE
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, Bartram Trail at Creekside
Sept. 18, Creekside at First Coast, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25, Creekside at Bolles, 7:30
Oct. 2, Creekside at Fleming Island, 7:30
Oct. 9, Nease at Creekside
Oct. 16, Atlantic Coast at Creekside
Oct. 23, Fletcher at Creekside
Oct. 30, Buchholz at Creekside
Nov. 6, Creekside at Ponte Vedra
CRESCENT CITY
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, Crescent City at The Villages
Sept. 18, Crescent City at Wildwood
Sept. 25, Zephyrhills Christian at Crescent City
Oct. 2, Episcopal at Crescent City
Oct. 9, Keystone Heights at Crescent City
Oct. 16, Pierson Taylor at Crescent City
Oct. 23, Crescent City at Mount Dora Christian, 7:30
Oct. 30, Crescent City at University Christian
Nov. 6, OFF
EAGLE’S VIEW
Sept. 4, Eagle’s View at Halifax Academy
Sept. 11, Eagle’s View at Christ’s Church
Sept. 18, Legacy Charter at Eagle’s View
Sept. 25, Eagle’s View at Gainesville St. Francis
Oct. 2, Eagle’s View at Ocala St. John Lutheran
Oct. 9, Eagle’s View at Cedar Creek Christian
Oct. 16, Eagle’s View at Bishop Snyder
Oct. 23, Leesburg First Academy at Eagle’s View
Oct. 30, Eagle’s View at Providence
Nov. 6, OFF
ENGLEWOOD
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 10, Englewood at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18, Episcopal at Englewood, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25, Englewood at Middleburg
Oct. 2, OFF
Oct. 9, Englewood at Menendez
Oct. 16, Ponte Vedra at Englewood, 6 p.m.
Oct. 23, Englewood at Stanton, 6 p.m.
Oct. 30, Matanzas at Englewood, 6 p.m.
Nov. 5, Englewood at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
EPISCOPAL
Sept. 4, University Christian at Episcopal, kickoff classic
Sept. 11, Episcopal at Bishop Kenny
Sept. 18, Episcopal at Englewood, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25, Episcopal at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2, Episcopal at Crescent City
Oct. 9, Episcopal at Pine Ridge
Oct. 15, Jackson at Episcopal
Oct. 23, OFF
Oct. 30, Paxon at Episcopal
Nov. 6, Stanton at Episcopal
FERNANDINA BEACH
Sept. 4, Fernandina Beach at Yulee
Sept. 11, Fernandina Beach at Interlachen
Sept. 18, Wolfson at Fernandina Beach
Sept. 25, Stanton at Fernandina Beach
Oct. 2, Fernandina Beach at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9, Fernandina Beach at Paxon, 6 p.m.
Oct. 16, West Nassau at Fernandina Beach
Oct. 23, Fernandina Beach at Hilliard
Oct. 30, Fernandina Beach at NFEI
Nov. 6, OFF
FIRST COAST
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, First Coast at Ribault, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18, Creekside at First Coast, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25, OFF
Oct. 2, First Coast at West Nassau
Oct. 9, Yulee at First Coast, 6 p.m.
Oct. 16, First Coast at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23, First Coast at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Oct. 30, Fletcher at First Coast, 6 p.m.
Nov. 5, First Coast at Jackson, 6 p.m.
FLAGLER PALM COAST
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, OFF
Sept. 18, Matanzas at Flagler Palm Coast
Sept. 25, Flagler Palm Coast at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2, Orange City University at Flagler Palm Coast
Oct. 9, Flagler Palm Coast at St. Augustine
Oct. 16, Flagler Palm Coast at Sanford Seminole
Oct. 23, OFF
Oct. 30, DeLand at Flagler Palm Coast
Nov. 6, Flagler Palm Coast at Hagerty
FLEMING ISLAND
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, Palatka at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18, Fleming Island at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25, Ridgeview at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2, Creekside at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9, Fleming Island at Oakleaf
Oct. 16, First Coast at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23, Fleming Island at Buchholz, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30, Fleming Island at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
FLETCHER
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, Parker at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18, Fleming Island at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25, Flagler Palm Coast at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2, Fletcher at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9, Ribault at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
Oct. 16, Buchholz at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
Oct. 23, Fletcher at Creekside
Oct. 30, Fletcher at First Coast, 6 p.m.
Nov. 5, Mandarin at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
FORT WHITE
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, OFF
Sept. 18, Fort White at Alachua Santa Fe
Sept. 25, Fort White at NFEI
Oct. 2, Taylor County at Fort White, 7:30
Oct. 9, TBA
Oct. 16, Baldwin at Fort White, 6 p.m.
Oct. 23, TBA
Oct. 30, Newberry at Fort White, 7:30
Nov. 6, Fort White at Bradford, 7:30
HILLIARD
Sept. 4, Bishop Snyder at Hilliard
Sept. 11, Hilliard at Paxon, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18, Stanton at Hilliard
Sept. 25, Hilliard at St. Joseph
Oct. 2, Hilliard at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9, Hilliard at Branford, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16, OFF
Oct. 23, Fernandina Beach at Hilliard
Oct. 30, Hilliard at Halifax Academy
Nov. 6, Freeport at Hilliard
INTERLACHEN
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, Fernandina Beach at Interlachen
Sept. 18, Parrish Community at Interlachen, 7:30
Sept. 25, Interlachen at Union County, 7:30
Oct. 2, Interlachen at Bell, 7:30
Oct. 9, Pierson Taylor at Interlachen, 7:30
Oct. 16, Interlachen at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Oct. 23, Branford at Interlachen, 7:30
Oct. 30, Keystone Heights at Interlachen, 7:30
Nov. 6, Interlachen at St. Joseph
JACKSON
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 10, Englewood at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18, Jackson at Westside, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25, Jackson at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2, Fernandina Beach at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9, Jackson at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Oct. 15, Jackson at Episcopal
Oct. 23, OFF
Oct. 30, West Nassau at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Nov. 5, First Coast at Jackson, 6 p.m.
JOSHUA CHRISTIAN
Sept. 4, TBA
Sept. 11, Joshua Christian at St. Johns CD
Sept. 18, TBA
Sept. 25, TBA
Oct. 2, TBA
Oct. 9, TBA
Oct. 16, Joshua Christian at Branford
Oct. 23, Mayo Lafayette at Joshua Christian
Oct. 30, TBA
Nov. 6, TBA
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, Keystone Heights at Bradford, 7:30
Sept. 18, TBA
Sept. 25, Umatilla at Keystone Heights, 7:30
Oct. 2, St. Joseph at Keystone Heights
Oct. 9, Keystone Heights at Crescent City
Oct. 16, TBA
Oct. 23, Pierson Taylor at Keystone Heights, 7:30
Oct. 30, Keystone Heights at Interlachen, 7:30
Nov. 6, Keystone Heights at Union County, 7:30
LEE
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, OFF
Sept. 18, Ribault at Lee, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25, Lee at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2, Lee at Middleburg
Oct. 9, OFF
Oct. 16, Lee at Columbia
Oct. 23, Trinity Christian at Lee, 6 p.m.
Oct. 30, Gainesville at Lee, 6 p.m.
Nov. 5, White at Lee, 6 p.m.
MANDARIN
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, Mandarin at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18, Bartram Trail at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25, Lee at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2, Mandarin at Nease
Oct. 9, Mandarin at Trinity Christian, 7:30
Oct. 16, Oakleaf at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
Oct. 23, Sandalwood at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
Oct. 30, White at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
Nov. 5, Mandarin at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
MATANZAS
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, OFF
Sept. 18, Matanzas at Flagler Palm Coast
Sept. 25, Matanzas at Port Orange Atlantic
Oct. 2, Matanzas at Ponte Vedra
Oct. 9, Lake Howell at Matanzas
Oct. 16, St. Augustine at Matanzas
Oct. 23, Matanzas at Lyman
Oct. 30, Matanzas at Englewood, 6 p.m.
Nov. 6, Menendez at Matanzas
MENENDEZ
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, White at Menendez
Sept. 17, Menendez at Gainesville Eastside
Sept. 25, Menendez at Ponte Vedra
Oct. 2, Menendez at St. Augustine
Oct. 9, Englewood at Menendez
Oct. 16, Clay at Menendez
Oct. 23, Menendez at Ridgeview
Oct. 30, Orange Park at Menendez
Nov. 6, Menendez at Matanzas
MIDDLEBURG
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, St. Augustine at Middleburg
Sept. 18, Hawthorne at Middleburg
Sept. 25, Englewood at Middleburg
Oct. 2, Lee at Middleburg
Oct. 9, Middleburg at Ridgeview
Oct. 16, Middleburg at Orange Park
Oct. 23, Clay at Middleburg
Oct. 30, Palatka at Middleburg
Nov. 6, Baldwin at Middleburg
NEASE
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, Ponte Vedra at Nease
Sept. 18, Nease at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25, Yulee at Nease
Oct. 2, Mandarin at Nease
Oct. 9, Nease at Creekside
Oct. 16, Bartram Trail at Nease
Oct. 23, Nease at St. Augustine
Oct. 30, Nease at Oakleaf
Nov. 6, Atlantic Coast at Nease
NORTH FLORIDA EDUCATIONAL
Sept. 4, NFEI at Providence
Sept. 11, NFEI at Williston
Sept. 18, NFEI at American Collegiate
Sept. 25, Fort White at NFEI
Oct. 2, NFEI at Trinity Christian
Oct. 9, OFF
Oct. 16, NFEI at Zephyrhills Christian, 4 p.m.
Oct. 23, Father Lopez at NFEI
Oct. 30, Fernandina Beach at NFEI
Nov. 6, NFEI at Dixie County
OAKLEAF
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, Oakleaf at Buchholz
Sept. 18, Oakleaf at Lowndes
Sept. 25, University Christian at Oakleaf
Oct. 2, Camden County at Oakleaf
Oct. 9, Fleming Island at Oakleaf
Oct. 16, Oakleaf at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
Oct. 23, Oakleaf at Bartram Trail
Oct. 30, Nease at Oakleaf
Nov. 6, Clay at Oakleaf
ORANGE PARK
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, Baker County at Orange Park
Sept. 18, Orange Park at Clay
Sept. 25, Raines at Orange Park
Oct. 2, Ridgeview at Orange Park
Oct. 9, Bishop Kenny at Orange Park
Oct. 16, Middleburg at Orange Park
Oct. 23, Gainesville Eastside at Orange Park
Oct. 30, Orange Park at Menendez
Nov. 5, Orange Park at Westside, 6 p.m.
PALATKA
Sept. 4, West Nassau at Palatka
Sept. 11, Palatka at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18, Palatka at Ponte Vedra
Sept. 25, Clay at Palatka
Oct. 2, Palatka at Bolles, 7:30
Oct. 9, Suwannee at Palatka
Oct. 16, Palatka at Alachua Santa Fe
Oct. 23, Palatka at Bradford, 7:30
Oct. 30, Palatka at Middleburg
Nov. 6, St. Augustine at Palatka
PARKER
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, Parker at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18, Bishop Kenny at Parker, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25, Atlantic Coast at Parker, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2, Parker at Raines, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9, Baker County at Parker, 6 p.m.
Oct. 16, White at Parker, 6 p.m.
Oct. 23, OFF
Oct. 30, Parker at Westside, 6 p.m.
Nov. 5, Yulee at Parker, 6 p.m.
PAXON
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, Hilliard at Paxon, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18, Paxon at Yulee
Sept. 25, Paxon at Cedar Creek Christian
Oct. 2, OFF
Oct. 9, Fernandina Beach at Paxon, 6 p.m.
Oct. 16, Stanton at Paxon, 6 p.m.
Oct. 23, Paxon at St. Joseph
Oct. 30, Paxon at Episcopal
Nov. 6, Newberry at Paxon, 6 p.m.
PONTE VEDRA
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, Ponte Vedra at Nease
Sept. 18, Palatka at Ponte Vedra
Sept. 25, Menendez at Ponte Vedra
Oct. 2, Matanzas at Ponte Vedra
Oct. 9, Ponte Vedra at Bartram Trail
Oct. 16, Ponte Vedra at Englewood, 6 p.m.
Oct. 23, Ponte Vedra at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30, Ponte Vedra at St. Augustine
Nov. 6, Creekside at Ponte Vedra
PROVIDENCE
Sept. 4, NFEI at Providence
Sept. 11, Providence at Stanton, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18, TBA
Sept. 25, Providence at Munroe Day
Oct. 2, Providence at Father Lopez
Oct. 9, St. Joseph at Providence
Oct. 16, Christ’s Church at Providence
Oct. 23, Vernon at Providence
Oct. 30, Eagle’s View at Providence
RAINES
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, OFF
Sept. 18, Camden County at Raines, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25, Raines at Orange Park
Oct. 2, Parker at Raines, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9, Raines at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.
Oct. 17, Ribault at Raines, 2 p.m.
Oct. 23, Raines at Yulee
Oct. 30, Raines at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6, Bartram Trail at Raines, 6 p.m.
RIBAULT
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, First Coast at Ribault, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18, Ribault at Lee, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25, Sandalwood at Ribault, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2, Yulee at Ribault, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9, Ribault at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
Oct. 17, Ribault at Raines, 2 p.m.
Oct. 23, Ribault at White, 6 p.m.
Oct. 30, OFF
Nov. 5, Trinity Christian at Ribault, 6 p.m.
RIDGEVIEW
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, Wolfson at Ridgeview
Sept. 18, OFF
Sept. 25, Ridgeview at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2, Ridgeview at Orange Park
Oct. 9, Middleburg at Ridgeview
Oct. 16, Gainesville Eastside at Ridgeview
Oct. 23, Menendez at Ridgeview
Oct. 30, Ridgeview at Clay
Nov. 6, Ridgeview at West Nassau
SANDALWOOD
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, OFF
Sept. 18, Nease at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25, Sandalwood at Ribault, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2, Clearwater Academy at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9, Raines at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.
Oct. 16, Sandalwood at Ocala Trinity Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23, Sandalwood at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
Oct. 30, Sandalwood at Bartram Trail
Nov. 6, Sandalwood at Spruce Creek
ST. AUGUSTINE
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, St. Augustine at Middleburg
Sept. 18, Bolles at St. Augustine
Sept. 25, St. Augustine at Bartram Trail
Oct. 2, Menendez at St. Augustine
Oct. 9, Flagler Palm Coast at St. Augustine
Oct. 16, St. Augustine at Matanzas
Oct. 23, Nease at St. Augustine
Oct. 30, Ponte Vedra at St. Augustine
Nov. 6, St. Augustine at Palatka
ST. JOHNS COUNTRY DAY
Sept. 4, St. Johns CD at Munroe Day
Sept. 11, Joshua Christian at St. Johns CD
Sept. 18, Bishop McLaughlin at St. Johns CD
Sept. 25, St. Johns CD at Georgia Christian
Oct. 2, Bronson at St. Johns CD
Oct. 8, St. Johns CD at Seven Rivers Christian
Oct. 16, St. Johns CD at West Oaks
Oct. 23, BYE
Oct. 30, Gainesville St. Francis at St. Johns CD
Nov. 6, Zarephath Academy at St. Johns CD
ST. JOSEPH
Sept. 4, Gainesville St. Francis at St. Joseph
Sept. 11, Wildwood at St. Joseph
Sept. 18, St. Joseph at Mayo Lafayette
Sept. 25, Hilliard at St. Joseph
Oct. 2, St. Joseph at Keystone Heights
Oct. 9, St. Joseph at Providence
Oct. 16, St. Joseph at Father Lopez
Oct. 23, Paxon at St. Joseph
Oct. 30, St. Joseph at Christ’s Church
Nov. 6, Interlachen at St. Joseph
STANTON
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, Providence at Stanton, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18, Stanton at Hilliard
Sept. 25, Stanton at Fernandina Beach
Oct. 2, OFF
Oct. 9, Christ’s Church at Stanton, 6 p.m.
Oct. 16, Stanton at Paxon, 6 p.m.
Oct. 23, Englewood at Stanton, 6 p.m.
Oct. 30, Joshua Christian at Stanton, 6 p.m.
Nov. 6, Stanton at Episcopal
Nov. 13, Zarephath Academy at Stanton, 6 p.m.
SUWANNEE
Sept. 4, Alachua Santa Fe at Suwannee, 7:30
Sept. 11, Suwannee at Hamilton County, 7:30
Sept. 18, Madison County at Suwannee, 7:30
Sept. 25, Bradford at Suwannee, 7:30
Oct. 2, Gainesville Buchholz at Suwannee, 7:30
Oct. 9, Suwannee at Palatka
Oct. 16, Wakulla at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23, Ponte Vedra at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30, OFF
Nov. 6, Suwannee at Baker County
TRINITY CHRISTIAN
Sept. 4, Trinity Christian at Gainesville Buchholz, kickoff classic
Sept. 11, Bolles at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18, OFF
Sept. 25, Columbia at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2, NFEI at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9, Mandarin at Trinity Christian, 7:30
Oct. 16, Trinity Christian at Plantation American Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23, Trinity Christian at Lee, 6 p.m.
Oct. 30, Raines at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 5, Trinity Christian at Ribault, 6 p.m.
UNION COUNTY
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, Dixie County at Union County, 7:30
Sept. 18, Union County at Newberry, 7:30
Sept. 25, Interlachen at Union County, 7:30
Oct. 2, Union County at Hamilton County, 7:30
Oct. 9, Alachua Santa Fe at Union County, 7:30
Oct. 16, Williston at Union County, 7:30
Oct. 23, Union County at Hawthorne, 7:30
Oct. 30, Union County at Chiefland, 7:30
Nov. 6, Keystone Heights at Union County, 7:30
UNIVERSITY CHRISTIAN
Sept. 4, KICKOFF CLASSIC, University Christian at Episcopal
Sept. 11, University Christian at Clay
Sept. 18, Bradford at University Christian, 7:30
Sept. 25, University Christian at Oakleaf
Oct. 2, University Christian at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9, OFF
Oct. 16, University Christian at Foundation Academy
Oct. 23, Bolles at University Christian, 7:30
Oct. 30, Crescent City at University Christian
Nov. 6, University Christian at Bishop Kenny
WEST NASSAU
Sept. 4, West Nassau at Palatka
Sept. 11, Yulee at West Nassau
Sept. 18, Baldwin at West Nassau
Sept. 25, West Nassau at Bishop Kenny
Oct. 2, First Coast at West Nassau
Oct. 9, West Nassau at Clay
Oct. 16, West Nassau at Fernandina Beach
Oct. 23, Baker County at West Nassau
Oct. 30, West Nassau at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Nov. 6, Ridgeview at West Nassau
WESTSIDE
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, Westside at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18, Jackson at Westside, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25, Westside at White, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2, Baker County at Westside, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9, OFF
Oct. 16, Westside at Bishop Kenny
Oct. 23, Westside at Valdosta, 8 p.m.
Oct. 30, Parker at Westside, 6 p.m.
Nov. 5, Orange Park at Westside, 6 p.m.
WHITE
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, White at Menendez
Sept. 18, White at Baker County
Sept. 25, Westside at White, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2, Bishop Kenny at White, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9, White at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Oct. 16, White at Parker, 6 p.m.
Oct. 23, Ribault at White, 6 p.m.
Oct. 30, White at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
Nov. 5, White at Lee, 6 p.m.
WOLFSON
Sept. 4, OFF
Sept. 11, Wolfson at Ridgeview
Sept. 18, Wolfson at Fernandina Beach
Sept. 25, Jackson at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2, Hilliard at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9, OFF
Oct. 16, Interlachen at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Oct. 23, Wolfson at Christ’s Church
Oct. 30, Wolfson at Pine Ridge
Nov. 5, Englewood at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
YULEE
Sept. 4, Fernandina Beach at Yulee
Sept. 11, Yulee at West Nassau
Sept. 18, Paxon at Yulee
Sept. 25, Yulee at Nease
Oct. 2, Yulee at Ribault, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9, Yulee at First Coast, 6 p.m.
Oct. 16, OFF
Oct. 23, Raines at Yulee
Oct. 30, Baldwin at Yulee, 6 p.m.
Nov. 5, Yulee at Parker, 6 p.m.
ZAREPHATH ACADEMY
Sept. 4, TBA
Sept. 11, TBA
Sept. 18, TBA
Sept. 25, TBA
Oct. 2, Zarephath Academy at Zephyrhills Christian
Oct. 9, Zarephath Academy at West Oaks
Oct. 16, TBA
Oct. 23, TBA
Oct. 30, TBA
Nov. 6, Zarephath Academy at St. Johns CD
Nov. 13, Zarephath Academy at Stanton, 6 p.m.
GEORGIA
All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless indicated. Region games are indicated by an *.
BRUNSWICK
Sept. 4, Brunswick at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11, McIntosh County Academy at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18, Benedictine at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 25, Brunswick at Appling County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2, OFF
Oct. 9, Glynn Academy at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.*
Oct. 16, Brunswick at South Effingham, 7:30 p.m.*
Oct. 23, Statesboro at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30, Brunswick at Richmond Hill, 7:30 p.m.*
Nov. 6, OFF
Nov. 13, Brunswick at Bradwell Institute, 7:30 p.m.*
Nov. 20, Effingham County at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.*
CAMDEN COUNTY
Sept. 4, Richmond Hill at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11, Glynn Academy at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18, Camden County at Raines, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25, Marietta at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2, Camden County at Oakleaf
Oct. 9, Coffee at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16, Camden County at Warner Robins, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23, OFF
Oct. 30, Camden County at Colquitt County, 8 p.m.*
Nov. 6, Tift County at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.*
Nov. 13, Camden County at Lowndes, 7:30 p.m.*
Nov. 20, OFF
CHARLTON COUNTY
Sept. 4, Brantley County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11, OFF
Sept. 18, Charlton County at Long County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 25, McIntosh County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2, Charlton County at Tift Area Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9, Charlton County at Clinch County, 7:30 p.m.*
Oct. 16, Turner County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.*
Oct. 23, OFF
Oct. 30, Brooks County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.*
Nov. 6, Charlton County at Irwin County, 7:30 p.m.*
Nov. 13, Lanier County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.*
Nov. 20, Charlton County at Atkinson County, 7:30 p.m.*
GLYNN ACADEMY
Sept. 4, Glynn Academy at Savannah Islands, 7:30
Sept. 11, Glynn Academy at Camden County, 7:30
Sept. 18, Glynn Academy at Winder, 7:30
Sept. 25, OFF
Oct. 2, Glynn Academy at Coffee, 7:30
Oct. 9, Glynn Academy at Brunswick, 7:30*
Oct. 16, Bradwell Institute at Glynn Academy, 7:30*
Oct. 23, Glynn Academy at South Effingham, 7:30*
Oct. 30, Effingham County at Glynn Academy, 7:30*
Nov. 6, Richmond Hill at Glynn Academy, 7:30*
Nov. 13, OFF
Nov. 20, Glynn Academy at Statesboro, 7:30
PIERCE COUNTY
Sept. 4, Pierce County at Liberty County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11, Wayne County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18, Claxton at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 25, OFF
Oct. 2, Clinch County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9, Pierce County at Fitzgerald, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16, OFF
Oct. 23, Pierce County at Brantley County, 7:30 p.m.*
Oct. 30, OFF
Nov. 6, Long County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.*
Nov. 13, Pierce County at Tattnall County, 7:30 p.m.*
Nov. 20, Pierce County at Appling County, 7:30 p.m.*
WARE COUNTY
Sept. 4, Cook at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11, Richmond Hill at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18, Ware County at Baldwin (Ga.), 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 25, Ware County at Thomson, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2, Bainbridge at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9, Benedictine at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16, OFF
Oct. 23, Coffee at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.*
Oct. 30, Ware County at Warner Robins, 7:30 p.m.*
Nov. 6, OFF
Nov. 13, Veterans at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.*
Nov. 20, Ware County at Wayne County, 7:30 p.m.*