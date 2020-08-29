High school football 2020: Team-by-team schedules from around the area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a long delay to start the season due to a global pandemic, high school football season kicks off on Sept. 4 around Florida and Georgia.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced quite a few adjustments to schedules in 2020 and many teams have yet to finalize their schedules. Teams that don’t have opponents for a certain date or their schedules have not been provided are marked with a TBA.

FLORIDA

All games start at 7 p.m. unless indicated. There will be no district champions declared in 2020, so district games are not identified.

ATLANTIC COAST

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, Mandarin at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Sept. 18, Jackson at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25, Atlantic Coast at Parker, 6 p.m.

Oct. 2, Fletcher at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9, White at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16, Atlantic Coast at Creekside

Oct. 23, First Coast at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Oct. 30, Fleming Island at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Nov. 6, Atlantic Coast at Nease

BAKER COUNTY

Sept. 4, Bradford at Baker County

Sept. 11, Baker County at Orange Park

Sept. 18, White at Baker County

Oct. 2, Baker County at Westside, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9, Baker County at Parker, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16, Bolles at Baker County

Oct. 23, Baker County at West Nassau

Oct. 30, Bishop Kenny at Baker County

Nov. 6, Suwannee at Baker County

BALDWIN

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, Westside at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Sept. 18, Baldwin at West Nassau

Sept. 25, Episcopal at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Oct. 2, University Christian at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9, Jackson at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16, Baldwin at Fort White, 6 p.m.

Oct. 23, OFF

Oct. 30, Baldwin at Yulee, 6 p.m.

Nov. 6, Baldwin at Middleburg

BARTRAM TRAIL

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, Bartram Trail at Creekside

Sept. 18, Bartram Trail at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25, St. Augustine at Bartram Trail

Oct. 2, Plantation American Heritage at Bartram Trail

Oct. 9, Ponte Vedra at Bartram Trail

Oct. 16, Bartram Trail at Nease

Oct. 23, Oakleaf at Bartram Trail

Oct. 30, Sandalwood at Bartram Trail

Nov. 6, Bartram Trail at Raines, 6 p.m.

BISHOP KENNY

Sept. 4, Bishop Kenny at Bolles, kickoff classic

Sept. 11, Episcopal at Bishop Kenny

Sept. 18, Bishop Kenny at Parker, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25, West Nassau at Bishop Kenny

Oct. 2, Bishop Kenny at White, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9, Bishop Kenny at Orange Park

Oct. 16, Westside at Bishop Kenny

Oct. 23, OFF

Oct. 30, Bishop Kenny at Baker County

Nov. 6, University Christian at Bishop Kenny

BISHOP SNYDER

Sept. 4, Bishop Snyder at Hilliard

Sept. 11, Rocky Bayou Christian at Bishop Snyder

Sept. 18, Cedar Creek Christian at Bishop Snyder

Sept. 25, Bishop Snyder at Branford, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 3, Bishop Snyder at Christ’s Church, 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 9, Deltona Trinity Christian at Bishop Snyder

Oct. 16, Eagle’s View at Bishop Snyder

Oct. 23, OFF

Oct. 30, Bishop Snyder at Bronson

Nov. 6 and beyond, SSAC playoffs

BOLLES

Sept. 4, Bishop Kenny at Bolles, kickoff classic

Sept. 11, Bolles at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18, Bolles at St. Augustine

Sept. 25, Creekside at Bolles, 7:30

Oct. 2, Palatka at Bolles, 7:30

Oct. 9, Ocala Trinity Catholic at Bolles, 7:30

Oct. 16, Bolles at Baker County

Oct. 23, Bolles at University Christian, 7:30

Oct. 30, OFF

Nov. 6, Daytona Beach Mainland at Bolles, 7:30

BRADFORD

Sept. 4, Bradford at Baker County

Sept. 11, Keystone Heights at Bradford, 7:30

Sept. 18, Bradford at University Christian, 7:30

Sept. 25, Bradford at Suwannee, 7:30

Oct. 2, Bradford at Madison County, 7:30

Oct. 9, Hawthorne at Bradford, 7:30

Oct. 16, Bradford at P.K. Yonge

Oct. 23, Palatka at Bradford, 7:30

Oct. 30, South Sumter at Bradford, 7:30

Nov. 6, Fort White at Bradford, 7:30

CEDAR CREEK CHRISTIAN

Sept. 4, Cedar Creek Christian at Christ’s Church

Sept. 11, Cedar Creek Christian at Ocala St. John Lutheran

Sept. 18, Cedar Creek Christian at Bishop Snyder

Sept. 25, Paxon at Cedar Creek Christian

Oct. 2, Cedar Creek Christian at St. Edward’s

Oct. 9, Eagle’s View at Cedar Creek Christian

Oct. 16, OFF

Oct. 23, Central Florida Christian at Cedar Creek Christian

Oct. 30, Cedar Creek Christian at Ocala Christian

Nov. 6, SSAC playoffs

CHRIST’S CHURCH

Sept. 4, Cedar Creek Christian at Christ’s Church

Sept. 11, Eagle’s View at Christ’s Church

Sept. 18, Deltona Trinity Christian at Christ’s Church

Sept. 25, OFF

Oct. 3, Bishop Snyder at Christ’s Church, 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 9, Christ’s Church at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16, Christ’s Church at Providence

Oct. 23, Wolfson at Christ’s Church

Oct. 30, St. Joseph at Christ’s Church

Nov. 6 and beyond: SSAC playoffs

CLAY

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, University Christian at Clay

Sept. 18, Orange Park at Clay

Sept. 25, Clay at Palatka

Oct. 2, Clay at Gainesville Eastside

Oct. 9, West Nassau at Clay

Oct. 16, Clay at Menendez

Oct. 23, Clay at Middleburg

Oct. 30, Ridgeview at Clay

Nov. 6, Clay at Oakleaf

COLUMBIA

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, OFF

Sept. 18, OFF

Sept. 25, Columbia at Trinity Christian

Oct. 2, Gainesville at Columbia

Oct. 9, Madison County at Columbia

Oct. 16, Lee at Columbia

Oct. 23, TBA

Oct. 30, TBA

Nov. 6, TBA

CREEKSIDE

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, Bartram Trail at Creekside

Sept. 18, Creekside at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25, Creekside at Bolles, 7:30

Oct. 2, Creekside at Fleming Island, 7:30

Oct. 9, Nease at Creekside

Oct. 16, Atlantic Coast at Creekside

Oct. 23, Fletcher at Creekside

Oct. 30, Buchholz at Creekside

Nov. 6, Creekside at Ponte Vedra

CRESCENT CITY

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, Crescent City at The Villages

Sept. 18, Crescent City at Wildwood

Sept. 25, Zephyrhills Christian at Crescent City

Oct. 2, Episcopal at Crescent City

Oct. 9, Keystone Heights at Crescent City

Oct. 16, Pierson Taylor at Crescent City

Oct. 23, Crescent City at Mount Dora Christian, 7:30

Oct. 30, Crescent City at University Christian

Nov. 6, OFF

EAGLE’S VIEW

Sept. 4, Eagle’s View at Halifax Academy

Sept. 11, Eagle’s View at Christ’s Church

Sept. 18, Legacy Charter at Eagle’s View

Sept. 25, Eagle’s View at Gainesville St. Francis

Oct. 2, Eagle’s View at Ocala St. John Lutheran

Oct. 9, Eagle’s View at Cedar Creek Christian

Oct. 16, Eagle’s View at Bishop Snyder

Oct. 23, Leesburg First Academy at Eagle’s View

Oct. 30, Eagle’s View at Providence

Nov. 6, OFF

ENGLEWOOD

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 10, Englewood at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Sept. 18, Episcopal at Englewood, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25, Englewood at Middleburg

Oct. 2, OFF

Oct. 9, Englewood at Menendez

Oct. 16, Ponte Vedra at Englewood, 6 p.m.

Oct. 23, Englewood at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Oct. 30, Matanzas at Englewood, 6 p.m.

Nov. 5, Englewood at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

EPISCOPAL

Sept. 4, University Christian at Episcopal, kickoff classic

Sept. 11, Episcopal at Bishop Kenny

Sept. 18, Episcopal at Englewood, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25, Episcopal at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Oct. 2, Episcopal at Crescent City

Oct. 9, Episcopal at Pine Ridge

Oct. 15, Jackson at Episcopal

Oct. 23, OFF

Oct. 30, Paxon at Episcopal

Nov. 6, Stanton at Episcopal

FERNANDINA BEACH

Sept. 4, Fernandina Beach at Yulee

Sept. 11, Fernandina Beach at Interlachen

Sept. 18, Wolfson at Fernandina Beach

Sept. 25, Stanton at Fernandina Beach

Oct. 2, Fernandina Beach at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9, Fernandina Beach at Paxon, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16, West Nassau at Fernandina Beach

Oct. 23, Fernandina Beach at Hilliard

Oct. 30, Fernandina Beach at NFEI

Nov. 6, OFF

FIRST COAST

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, First Coast at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Sept. 18, Creekside at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25, OFF

Oct. 2, First Coast at West Nassau

Oct. 9, Yulee at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16, First Coast at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23, First Coast at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Oct. 30, Fletcher at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Nov. 5, First Coast at Jackson, 6 p.m.

FLAGLER PALM COAST

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, OFF

Sept. 18, Matanzas at Flagler Palm Coast

Sept. 25, Flagler Palm Coast at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Oct. 2, Orange City University at Flagler Palm Coast

Oct. 9, Flagler Palm Coast at St. Augustine

Oct. 16, Flagler Palm Coast at Sanford Seminole

Oct. 23, OFF

Oct. 30, DeLand at Flagler Palm Coast

Nov. 6, Flagler Palm Coast at Hagerty

FLEMING ISLAND

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, Palatka at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18, Fleming Island at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25, Ridgeview at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2, Creekside at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9, Fleming Island at Oakleaf

Oct. 16, First Coast at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23, Fleming Island at Buchholz, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30, Fleming Island at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

FLETCHER

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, Parker at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Sept. 18, Fleming Island at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25, Flagler Palm Coast at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Oct. 2, Fletcher at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9, Ribault at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16, Buchholz at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Oct. 23, Fletcher at Creekside

Oct. 30, Fletcher at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Nov. 5, Mandarin at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

FORT WHITE

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, OFF

Sept. 18, Fort White at Alachua Santa Fe

Sept. 25, Fort White at NFEI

Oct. 2, Taylor County at Fort White, 7:30

Oct. 9, TBA

Oct. 16, Baldwin at Fort White, 6 p.m.

Oct. 23, TBA

Oct. 30, Newberry at Fort White, 7:30

Nov. 6, Fort White at Bradford, 7:30

HILLIARD

Sept. 4, Bishop Snyder at Hilliard

Sept. 11, Hilliard at Paxon, 6 p.m.

Sept. 18, Stanton at Hilliard

Sept. 25, Hilliard at St. Joseph

Oct. 2, Hilliard at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9, Hilliard at Branford, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16, OFF

Oct. 23, Fernandina Beach at Hilliard

Oct. 30, Hilliard at Halifax Academy

Nov. 6, Freeport at Hilliard

INTERLACHEN

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, Fernandina Beach at Interlachen

Sept. 18, Parrish Community at Interlachen, 7:30

Sept. 25, Interlachen at Union County, 7:30

Oct. 2, Interlachen at Bell, 7:30

Oct. 9, Pierson Taylor at Interlachen, 7:30

Oct. 16, Interlachen at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Oct. 23, Branford at Interlachen, 7:30

Oct. 30, Keystone Heights at Interlachen, 7:30

Nov. 6, Interlachen at St. Joseph

JACKSON

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 10, Englewood at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Sept. 18, Jackson at Westside, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25, Jackson at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Oct. 2, Fernandina Beach at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9, Jackson at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Oct. 15, Jackson at Episcopal

Oct. 23, OFF

Oct. 30, West Nassau at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Nov. 5, First Coast at Jackson, 6 p.m.

JOSHUA CHRISTIAN

Sept. 4, TBA

Sept. 11, Joshua Christian at St. Johns CD

Sept. 18, TBA

Sept. 25, TBA

Oct. 2, TBA

Oct. 9, TBA

Oct. 16, Joshua Christian at Branford

Oct. 23, Mayo Lafayette at Joshua Christian

Oct. 30, TBA

Nov. 6, TBA

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, Keystone Heights at Bradford, 7:30

Sept. 18, TBA

Sept. 25, Umatilla at Keystone Heights, 7:30

Oct. 2, St. Joseph at Keystone Heights

Oct. 9, Keystone Heights at Crescent City

Oct. 16, TBA

Oct. 23, Pierson Taylor at Keystone Heights, 7:30

Oct. 30, Keystone Heights at Interlachen, 7:30

Nov. 6, Keystone Heights at Union County, 7:30

LEE

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, OFF

Sept. 18, Ribault at Lee, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25, Lee at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Oct. 2, Lee at Middleburg

Oct. 9, OFF

Oct. 16, Lee at Columbia

Oct. 23, Trinity Christian at Lee, 6 p.m.

Oct. 30, Gainesville at Lee, 6 p.m.

Nov. 5, White at Lee, 6 p.m.

MANDARIN

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, Mandarin at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Sept. 18, Bartram Trail at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25, Lee at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Oct. 2, Mandarin at Nease

Oct. 9, Mandarin at Trinity Christian, 7:30

Oct. 16, Oakleaf at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Oct. 23, Sandalwood at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Oct. 30, White at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Nov. 5, Mandarin at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

MATANZAS

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, OFF

Sept. 18, Matanzas at Flagler Palm Coast

Sept. 25, Matanzas at Port Orange Atlantic

Oct. 2, Matanzas at Ponte Vedra

Oct. 9, Lake Howell at Matanzas

Oct. 16, St. Augustine at Matanzas

Oct. 23, Matanzas at Lyman

Oct. 30, Matanzas at Englewood, 6 p.m.

Nov. 6, Menendez at Matanzas

MENENDEZ

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, White at Menendez

Sept. 17, Menendez at Gainesville Eastside

Sept. 25, Menendez at Ponte Vedra

Oct. 2, Menendez at St. Augustine

Oct. 9, Englewood at Menendez

Oct. 16, Clay at Menendez

Oct. 23, Menendez at Ridgeview

Oct. 30, Orange Park at Menendez

Nov. 6, Menendez at Matanzas

MIDDLEBURG

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, St. Augustine at Middleburg

Sept. 18, Hawthorne at Middleburg

Sept. 25, Englewood at Middleburg

Oct. 2, Lee at Middleburg

Oct. 9, Middleburg at Ridgeview

Oct. 16, Middleburg at Orange Park

Oct. 23, Clay at Middleburg

Oct. 30, Palatka at Middleburg

Nov. 6, Baldwin at Middleburg

NEASE

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, Ponte Vedra at Nease

Sept. 18, Nease at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25, Yulee at Nease

Oct. 2, Mandarin at Nease

Oct. 9, Nease at Creekside

Oct. 16, Bartram Trail at Nease

Oct. 23, Nease at St. Augustine

Oct. 30, Nease at Oakleaf

Nov. 6, Atlantic Coast at Nease

NORTH FLORIDA EDUCATIONAL

Sept. 4, NFEI at Providence

Sept. 11, NFEI at Williston

Sept. 18, NFEI at American Collegiate

Sept. 25, Fort White at NFEI

Oct. 2, NFEI at Trinity Christian

Oct. 9, OFF

Oct. 16, NFEI at Zephyrhills Christian, 4 p.m.

Oct. 23, Father Lopez at NFEI

Oct. 30, Fernandina Beach at NFEI

Nov. 6, NFEI at Dixie County

OAKLEAF

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, Oakleaf at Buchholz

Sept. 18, Oakleaf at Lowndes

Sept. 25, University Christian at Oakleaf

Oct. 2, Camden County at Oakleaf

Oct. 9, Fleming Island at Oakleaf

Oct. 16, Oakleaf at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Oct. 23, Oakleaf at Bartram Trail

Oct. 30, Nease at Oakleaf

Nov. 6, Clay at Oakleaf

ORANGE PARK

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, Baker County at Orange Park

Sept. 18, Orange Park at Clay

Sept. 25, Raines at Orange Park

Oct. 2, Ridgeview at Orange Park

Oct. 9, Bishop Kenny at Orange Park

Oct. 16, Middleburg at Orange Park

Oct. 23, Gainesville Eastside at Orange Park

Oct. 30, Orange Park at Menendez

Nov. 5, Orange Park at Westside, 6 p.m.

PALATKA

Sept. 4, West Nassau at Palatka

Sept. 11, Palatka at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18, Palatka at Ponte Vedra

Sept. 25, Clay at Palatka

Oct. 2, Palatka at Bolles, 7:30

Oct. 9, Suwannee at Palatka

Oct. 16, Palatka at Alachua Santa Fe

Oct. 23, Palatka at Bradford, 7:30

Oct. 30, Palatka at Middleburg

Nov. 6, St. Augustine at Palatka

PARKER

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, Parker at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Sept. 18, Bishop Kenny at Parker, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25, Atlantic Coast at Parker, 6 p.m.

Oct. 2, Parker at Raines, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9, Baker County at Parker, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16, White at Parker, 6 p.m.

Oct. 23, OFF

Oct. 30, Parker at Westside, 6 p.m.

Nov. 5, Yulee at Parker, 6 p.m.

PAXON

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, Hilliard at Paxon, 6 p.m.

Sept. 18, Paxon at Yulee

Sept. 25, Paxon at Cedar Creek Christian

Oct. 2, OFF

Oct. 9, Fernandina Beach at Paxon, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16, Stanton at Paxon, 6 p.m.

Oct. 23, Paxon at St. Joseph

Oct. 30, Paxon at Episcopal

Nov. 6, Newberry at Paxon, 6 p.m.

PONTE VEDRA

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, Ponte Vedra at Nease

Sept. 18, Palatka at Ponte Vedra

Sept. 25, Menendez at Ponte Vedra

Oct. 2, Matanzas at Ponte Vedra

Oct. 9, Ponte Vedra at Bartram Trail

Oct. 16, Ponte Vedra at Englewood, 6 p.m.

Oct. 23, Ponte Vedra at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30, Ponte Vedra at St. Augustine

Nov. 6, Creekside at Ponte Vedra

PROVIDENCE

Sept. 4, NFEI at Providence

Sept. 11, Providence at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Sept. 18, TBA

Sept. 25, Providence at Munroe Day

Oct. 2, Providence at Father Lopez

Oct. 9, St. Joseph at Providence

Oct. 16, Christ’s Church at Providence

Oct. 23, Vernon at Providence

Oct. 30, Eagle’s View at Providence

RAINES

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, OFF

Sept. 18, Camden County at Raines, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25, Raines at Orange Park

Oct. 2, Parker at Raines, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9, Raines at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.

Oct. 17, Ribault at Raines, 2 p.m.

Oct. 23, Raines at Yulee

Oct. 30, Raines at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 6, Bartram Trail at Raines, 6 p.m.

RIBAULT

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, First Coast at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Sept. 18, Ribault at Lee, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25, Sandalwood at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Oct. 2, Yulee at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9, Ribault at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Oct. 17, Ribault at Raines, 2 p.m.

Oct. 23, Ribault at White, 6 p.m.

Oct. 30, OFF

Nov. 5, Trinity Christian at Ribault, 6 p.m.

RIDGEVIEW

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, Wolfson at Ridgeview

Sept. 18, OFF

Sept. 25, Ridgeview at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2, Ridgeview at Orange Park

Oct. 9, Middleburg at Ridgeview

Oct. 16, Gainesville Eastside at Ridgeview

Oct. 23, Menendez at Ridgeview

Oct. 30, Ridgeview at Clay

Nov. 6, Ridgeview at West Nassau

SANDALWOOD

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, OFF

Sept. 18, Nease at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25, Sandalwood at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Oct. 2, Clearwater Academy at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9, Raines at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16, Sandalwood at Ocala Trinity Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23, Sandalwood at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Oct. 30, Sandalwood at Bartram Trail

Nov. 6, Sandalwood at Spruce Creek

ST. AUGUSTINE

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, St. Augustine at Middleburg

Sept. 18, Bolles at St. Augustine

Sept. 25, St. Augustine at Bartram Trail

Oct. 2, Menendez at St. Augustine

Oct. 9, Flagler Palm Coast at St. Augustine

Oct. 16, St. Augustine at Matanzas

Oct. 23, Nease at St. Augustine

Oct. 30, Ponte Vedra at St. Augustine

Nov. 6, St. Augustine at Palatka

ST. JOHNS COUNTRY DAY

Sept. 4, St. Johns CD at Munroe Day

Sept. 11, Joshua Christian at St. Johns CD

Sept. 18, Bishop McLaughlin at St. Johns CD

Sept. 25, St. Johns CD at Georgia Christian

Oct. 2, Bronson at St. Johns CD

Oct. 8, St. Johns CD at Seven Rivers Christian

Oct. 16, St. Johns CD at West Oaks

Oct. 23, BYE

Oct. 30, Gainesville St. Francis at St. Johns CD

Nov. 6, Zarephath Academy at St. Johns CD

ST. JOSEPH

Sept. 4, Gainesville St. Francis at St. Joseph

Sept. 11, Wildwood at St. Joseph

Sept. 18, St. Joseph at Mayo Lafayette

Sept. 25, Hilliard at St. Joseph

Oct. 2, St. Joseph at Keystone Heights

Oct. 9, St. Joseph at Providence

Oct. 16, St. Joseph at Father Lopez

Oct. 23, Paxon at St. Joseph

Oct. 30, St. Joseph at Christ’s Church

Nov. 6, Interlachen at St. Joseph

STANTON

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, Providence at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Sept. 18, Stanton at Hilliard

Sept. 25, Stanton at Fernandina Beach

Oct. 2, OFF

Oct. 9, Christ’s Church at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16, Stanton at Paxon, 6 p.m.

Oct. 23, Englewood at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Oct. 30, Joshua Christian at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Nov. 6, Stanton at Episcopal

Nov. 13, Zarephath Academy at Stanton, 6 p.m.

SUWANNEE

Sept. 4, Alachua Santa Fe at Suwannee, 7:30

Sept. 11, Suwannee at Hamilton County, 7:30

Sept. 18, Madison County at Suwannee, 7:30

Sept. 25, Bradford at Suwannee, 7:30

Oct. 2, Gainesville Buchholz at Suwannee, 7:30

Oct. 9, Suwannee at Palatka

Oct. 16, Wakulla at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23, Ponte Vedra at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30, OFF

Nov. 6, Suwannee at Baker County

TRINITY CHRISTIAN

Sept. 4, Trinity Christian at Gainesville Buchholz, kickoff classic

Sept. 11, Bolles at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18, OFF

Sept. 25, Columbia at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2, NFEI at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9, Mandarin at Trinity Christian, 7:30

Oct. 16, Trinity Christian at Plantation American Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23, Trinity Christian at Lee, 6 p.m.

Oct. 30, Raines at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 5, Trinity Christian at Ribault, 6 p.m.

UNION COUNTY

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, Dixie County at Union County, 7:30

Sept. 18, Union County at Newberry, 7:30

Sept. 25, Interlachen at Union County, 7:30

Oct. 2, Union County at Hamilton County, 7:30

Oct. 9, Alachua Santa Fe at Union County, 7:30

Oct. 16, Williston at Union County, 7:30

Oct. 23, Union County at Hawthorne, 7:30

Oct. 30, Union County at Chiefland, 7:30

Nov. 6, Keystone Heights at Union County, 7:30

UNIVERSITY CHRISTIAN

Sept. 4, KICKOFF CLASSIC, University Christian at Episcopal

Sept. 11, University Christian at Clay

Sept. 18, Bradford at University Christian, 7:30

Sept. 25, University Christian at Oakleaf

Oct. 2, University Christian at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9, OFF

Oct. 16, University Christian at Foundation Academy

Oct. 23, Bolles at University Christian, 7:30

Oct. 30, Crescent City at University Christian

Nov. 6, University Christian at Bishop Kenny

WEST NASSAU

Sept. 4, West Nassau at Palatka

Sept. 11, Yulee at West Nassau

Sept. 18, Baldwin at West Nassau

Sept. 25, West Nassau at Bishop Kenny

Oct. 2, First Coast at West Nassau

Oct. 9, West Nassau at Clay

Oct. 16, West Nassau at Fernandina Beach

Oct. 23, Baker County at West Nassau

Oct. 30, West Nassau at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Nov. 6, Ridgeview at West Nassau

WESTSIDE

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, Westside at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Sept. 18, Jackson at Westside, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25, Westside at White, 6 p.m.

Oct. 2, Baker County at Westside, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9, OFF

Oct. 16, Westside at Bishop Kenny

Oct. 23, Westside at Valdosta, 8 p.m.

Oct. 30, Parker at Westside, 6 p.m.

Nov. 5, Orange Park at Westside, 6 p.m.

WHITE

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, White at Menendez

Sept. 18, White at Baker County

Sept. 25, Westside at White, 6 p.m.

Oct. 2, Bishop Kenny at White, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9, White at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16, White at Parker, 6 p.m.

Oct. 23, Ribault at White, 6 p.m.

Oct. 30, White at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Nov. 5, White at Lee, 6 p.m.

WOLFSON

Sept. 4, OFF

Sept. 11, Wolfson at Ridgeview

Sept. 18, Wolfson at Fernandina Beach

Sept. 25, Jackson at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Oct. 2, Hilliard at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9, OFF

Oct. 16, Interlachen at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Oct. 23, Wolfson at Christ’s Church

Oct. 30, Wolfson at Pine Ridge

Nov. 5, Englewood at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

YULEE

Sept. 4, Fernandina Beach at Yulee

Sept. 11, Yulee at West Nassau

Sept. 18, Paxon at Yulee

Sept. 25, Yulee at Nease

Oct. 2, Yulee at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9, Yulee at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16, OFF

Oct. 23, Raines at Yulee

Oct. 30, Baldwin at Yulee, 6 p.m.

Nov. 5, Yulee at Parker, 6 p.m.

ZAREPHATH ACADEMY

Sept. 4, TBA

Sept. 11, TBA

Sept. 18, TBA

Sept. 25, TBA

Oct. 2, Zarephath Academy at Zephyrhills Christian

Oct. 9, Zarephath Academy at West Oaks

Oct. 16, TBA

Oct. 23, TBA

Oct. 30, TBA

Nov. 6, Zarephath Academy at St. Johns CD

Nov. 13, Zarephath Academy at Stanton, 6 p.m.

GEORGIA

All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless indicated. Region games are indicated by an *.

BRUNSWICK

Sept. 4, Brunswick at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 11, McIntosh County Academy at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18, Benedictine at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 25, Brunswick at Appling County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2, OFF

Oct. 9, Glynn Academy at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 16, Brunswick at South Effingham, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 23, Statesboro at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30, Brunswick at Richmond Hill, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 6, OFF

Nov. 13, Brunswick at Bradwell Institute, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 20, Effingham County at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.*

CAMDEN COUNTY

Sept. 4, Richmond Hill at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 11, Glynn Academy at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18, Camden County at Raines, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25, Marietta at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2, Camden County at Oakleaf

Oct. 9, Coffee at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16, Camden County at Warner Robins, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23, OFF

Oct. 30, Camden County at Colquitt County, 8 p.m.*

Nov. 6, Tift County at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 13, Camden County at Lowndes, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 20, OFF

CHARLTON COUNTY

Sept. 4, Brantley County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 11, OFF

Sept. 18, Charlton County at Long County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 25, McIntosh County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2, Charlton County at Tift Area Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9, Charlton County at Clinch County, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 16, Turner County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 23, OFF

Oct. 30, Brooks County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 6, Charlton County at Irwin County, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 13, Lanier County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 20, Charlton County at Atkinson County, 7:30 p.m.*

GLYNN ACADEMY

Sept. 4, Glynn Academy at Savannah Islands, 7:30

Sept. 11, Glynn Academy at Camden County, 7:30

Sept. 18, Glynn Academy at Winder, 7:30

Sept. 25, OFF

Oct. 2, Glynn Academy at Coffee, 7:30

Oct. 9, Glynn Academy at Brunswick, 7:30*

Oct. 16, Bradwell Institute at Glynn Academy, 7:30*

Oct. 23, Glynn Academy at South Effingham, 7:30*

Oct. 30, Effingham County at Glynn Academy, 7:30*

Nov. 6, Richmond Hill at Glynn Academy, 7:30*

Nov. 13, OFF

Nov. 20, Glynn Academy at Statesboro, 7:30

PIERCE COUNTY

Sept. 4, Pierce County at Liberty County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 11, Wayne County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18, Claxton at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 25, OFF

Oct. 2, Clinch County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9, Pierce County at Fitzgerald, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16, OFF

Oct. 23, Pierce County at Brantley County, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 30, OFF

Nov. 6, Long County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 13, Pierce County at Tattnall County, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 20, Pierce County at Appling County, 7:30 p.m.*

WARE COUNTY

Sept. 4, Cook at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 11, Richmond Hill at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18, Ware County at Baldwin (Ga.), 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 25, Ware County at Thomson, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2, Bainbridge at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9, Benedictine at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16, OFF

Oct. 23, Coffee at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 30, Ware County at Warner Robins, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 6, OFF

Nov. 13, Veterans at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 20, Ware County at Wayne County, 7:30 p.m.*