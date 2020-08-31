Training camp shocker: Jaguars release running back Leonard Fournette

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars pulled a training camp surprise on Monday morning, waiving running back Leonard Fournette.

Even though Fournette had been a disappointment during his NFL career, cutting him two weeks before the season opener is an odd move for the franchise.

Coach Doug Marrone said that the team made the decision based purely on football decisions alone, although Fournette was coming off of the best season of his career.

“I just thought that was the best for the team and doing it now,” Marrone said. “We exhausted, you know, all trade opportunities we weren’t able to get anything there. So I just felt that, you know, now we can work on the team and the plan and get ourselves ready for the season.”

Fournette was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft and his release adds another layer to Jacksonville’s struggle with high draft picks. Among the players drafted by the Jaguars in the first round since 2010, only two remain on the team — defensive tackle Taven Bryan (2018) and defensive end Josh Allen (2019).

Fournette rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career and will no doubt be viewed as one more of the Jaguars wasted first-round draft picks. Jacksonville has had six picks in the top five from 2010-19. None remain with the team and three are currently out of the league.

Fournette was the pick by former executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin in his first draft since returning to the team in 2017. The Jaguars made the AFC championship game in Fournette’s rookie season, but he regressed in his second year and was never the player that they envisioned.

Fournette’s best season in the league came in 2019 when he rushed for 1,152 yards and caught 76 passes for 522 yards.

Fournette’s struggled were amplified by players who were selected after him who turned out to be far better in the NFL. Jamal Adams (sixth), Christian McCaffrey (eighth), Patrick Mahomes (10th) and Deshaun Watson (12th) were all selected not long after Fournette.

“My question was, you know, can we get any value and it was we couldn’t we couldn’t get any. Fifth six [round picks], we couldn’t. We couldn’t. We couldn’t get anything.

Jaguars first-round picks in the 2010s

A look at first-round draft picks by the Jaguars from 2010-19. General managers during this time were Gene Smith (2009-12) and Dave Caldwell (2013 to current). Tom Coughlin served as executive vice president of football operations from 2017-19.

Year, Draft pick, Position, Player

2019: 7. DE Josh Allen

2018: 29. DT Taven Bryan

2017: 4. RB Leonard Fournette*

2016: 5. CB Jalen Ramsey*

2015: 3. DE Dante Fowler*

2014: 3. QB Blake Bortles#

2013: 2. OT Luke Joeckel#

2012: 5. WR Justin Blackmon#

2011: 10. QB Blaine Gabbert*

2010: 10. DT Tyson Alualu*

* Indicates no longer with team

# Indicates no longer in NFL