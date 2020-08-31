83ºF

Sports

‘What is going on in Duval?’ Reaction to the release of Leonard Fournette

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tags: Jaguars
Former Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette.
Former Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette. (Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Leonard Fournette’s release on Monday morning was stunning across the league.

The Jaguars had made it no secret that they planned to part ways with the former first-round draft pick, but the timing was thought to be next year since the team didn’t pick up his fifth-year option.

But the end came much earlier than expected. Fournette’s tenure lasted three seasons with the Jaguars.

Former Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew asked the question of the day — “Can anyone tell me what is going on in Duval? How do you draft a player top 5 and cut him 3 years later?”

According to ESPN, only two players drafted in the top five since 2016 are no longer with the franchise that selected them — Jalen Ramsey and Fournette. The Jaguars dealt Ramsey to the Rams last year after he complained publicly about wanting a trade due to disrespect, and then essentially faked a back injury.

The biggest issue stemming from the Fournette release is that the Jaguars received nothing in return for him. That’s an unfathomable return on investment for a player who was drafted in front of others like Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. According to coach Doug Marrone, the Jaguars did their best to deal Fournette, but couldn’t even get a Day 3 draft pick in return.

The Jaguars running back room is lean on experience now. Four backs on the team are either rookies or second-year players. Chris Thompson, who signed as a free agent during the offseason, is the team’s most experienced at the position.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: