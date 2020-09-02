With Leonard Fournette gone, who steps up at RB for Jaguars?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No more Leonard Fournette means that quite a few players that Jaguars fans likely aren’t too familiar with are in line to replace him.

A veteran, two second-year players and a pair of undrafted free agents are the players who are vying to replace Fournette.

When training camp started, the only one of those players who knew they would have a role in the offense this year is Veteran Chris Thompson. Thompson spent time with Jay Gruden in Washington and has taken over as the leader of the running back room here in Jacksonville.

“Chris is a blessing and I’m happy as [heck] that he’s here,” said Jaguars running backs coach Terry Robiskie.

Joining Thompson in the mix are two second-year players, Ryquell Armstead and Devine Ozigbo.

Armstead was a fifth-round pick last year. and outside of catching this pass from Minshew during the Denver game, spent most of the season on the sidelines. Armstead has not gotten on the field much throughout training camp because of some minor injuries. He had 108 yards rushing on 35 carries last year.

With Armstead not practicing early, that opened up more opportunities for Ozigbo and he has made the most of his chances.

Ozigbo played his college ball at Nebraska but went undrafted last year. The Jaguars picked him up after training camp last season. Now in his first training camp with the Jaguars, Ozigbo has gotten a chance to showcase his skills in Jay Gruden’s offense. He’s carried the ball nine times for 27 yards.

Thompson has liked what he has seen from both Armstead and Ozigbo.

“They’re both guys that were here last year and now with Leonard [Fournette] not being here, they’re going to be able to get a lot more opportunities,” Thompson said. “From what I saw from what Rock [Armstead] did last year and Zig, especially in that last game against the Colts, I think they have a lot of potential [that] we’re going to see here moving forward.”

The two undrafted players battling for a roster spot and possibly a chance to play are James Robinson and Nathan Cottrell.

Robinson played his college ball at Illinois State and has looked explosive on the field at times. Cottrell played at Georgia Tech and is the fastest running back on the Jaguars roster.