Jaguars continue to clean house, deal safety Harrison to Browns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The purge of the Jaguars continues.

Four days after cutting running back Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville shipped off safety Ronnie Harrison to the Cleveland Browns.

Harrison was a third-round pick in 2018. In return, the Jaguars will receive a fifth-round draft pick in 2021. Jacksonville has 11 draft picks next year, including a pair of first-, second- and fourth-round selections.

The trade continues a roster overhaul for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville traded or released numerous players in the offseason, including Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell, tackle Marcell Dareus, cornerback A.J. Bouye and expensive free agent quarterback signee Nick Foles.

On Monday, they released Fournette, their No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 draft, getting nothing in return for him. Fournette agreed to a contract with the Buccaneers on Wednesday night.

Harrison was projected as the starting strong safety this season. Harrison started 14 games last season for Jacksonville and had 71 total tackles and a pair of interceptions.