EWC wide receivers coach dies at 46

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Edward Waters College community is mourning is the death of football assistant coach Cornelius Corprew.

Corprew died Saturday morning, the college announced Sunday. He was 46.

Corprew was set to begin his first season as wide receivers coach for the Tigers.

He had more than 25 years of football coaching experience at the high school and collegiate levels.

In addition to his duties at EWC, Corprew was the executive director at Coach Me Up Sports, where he collaborated with FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA programs to coordinate prospect recruiting opportunities.

Corprew’s most notable collegiate coaching stint was at Tulane University, where he spent three seasons, from 2014 to 2016, as the assistant director of player personnel and assistant wide receivers coach. His other collegiate football stops included Kentucky Christian University, Livingstone College, North Carolina Tech and Shaw University.

On the high school level, Corprew spent two seasons as the offensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach at Jean Ribault High School from 2013 to 2014.

He also spent a season in 2008 as the men’s and women’s track and field head coach at Livingstone College.

Corprew graduated from Fayetteville State University in 1996 and was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Coach Corprew,” said Dr. Paul Bryant, director of intercollegiate athletics at EWC. “He made an immediate impact on our student-athletes and our department. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and his family during this most difficult time.”

EWC asks supporters, fans and friends of Corprew to keep his family and the football program in their thoughts.