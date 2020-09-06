Former Jaguars safety Ronnie Harrison takes shot at team via Twitter after trade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – He went from a third-round pick to a starter for the Jaguars to a Cleveland Brown in less than three years.

When the Jaguars traded Harrison for a fifth-round pick, Jaguars’ fans looked at it as another move to strip down the Jaguars roster. Harrison, apparently, looked at it as a reprieve.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back tweeted this Sunday:

So Relieved To Be Out Of Jacksonville And Around A New Team Who Wants One Common Goal! Thank You God! ✊🏿💯💯💯 — Ronnie Harrison II (@Rharr_15) September 6, 2020

An hour later, Harrison walked back the Tweet, writing that it was not meant as an insult.

Y’all do the most with everything smh. Was not throwing shade or shots. Just simply what I said. — Ronnie Harrison II (@Rharr_15) September 6, 2020

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said Saturday that Harrison was likely to be beaten out by two other strong safeties, Josh Jones and rookie Daniel Thomas, so the team made the decision to trade Harrison and recoup some value.

“We’re only able to keep two of those guys, two of the three, and I got a call on Ronnie and was able to get value for the guy that may have been possibly the odd man out because the other guys, Andrew Wingard and Brandon Watson, are special teams guys and they really play the free safety,” Caldwell said. “So, it was really more about the guys we had and getting value for Ronnie and putting him in a position where he can go and compete for a starting job.”