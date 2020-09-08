High School 9:12 Roundup TV show debuts soon on CW

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The High School 9:12 Roundup, a new show devoted to covering local prep sports, is headed to television this fall.

The 30-minute show will air Saturday morning at 11:30 on CW17 and be re-broadcast on Sunday at midnight on WJXT Channel 4. The first episode debuts this Saturday.

“Thanks to our partnership with Channel 4 The Local Station, we are proud to create this new platform to elevate high school sports and find special interest stories in the high school space,” said High School 9:12 Executive Director Alan Verlander. “The tailgate tour that comes with the High School 9:12 Roundup is going to be a fun concept that creates a unique environment that will make these games have the feel of a big-time event.”

The show will be set against the backdrop of high school football games in the fall and expand to include other sports during the remainder of the prep sports seasons through winter and spring. Broadcast veteran Terry Norvelle and News4Jax Sports Editor Justin Barney will host the weekly show. Kaley Whitehead will serve as the reporter of the 9:12 Roundup and deliver content that features sports across the First Coast.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for us to continue our commitment to covering high school sports and epitomizes being the only truly local television station in Jacksonville,” said Channel 4 Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis. “The High School 9:12 Roundup will be a must-watch show for local sports fans and will highlight the amazing young people in our community.”

High School 9:12 is an initiative that was launched in October 2018 by Verlander not long after he founded Airstream Ventures. The high school portion focuses on teaching students life skills, emphasizing academics and helping them build a foundation that will serve them in all aspects of their lives. In sports, the mission is to highlight athletes and give them a local platform for visibility.