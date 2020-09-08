Recognize those names? Area is well-represented across NFL in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NFL season is days away and the area is well-represented on rosters in 2020. Among area players, 26 are on NFL 53-man rosters and nine more are on practice squads. A 27th, Caleb Brantley, opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 health concerns.

Let’s break those totals down further.

Three of the 26 are rookies — Seattle’s Deejay Dallas (Glynn Academy), Miami’s Solomon Kindley (Raines) and Jacksonville’s Shaquille Quarterman (Oakleaf).

Nine local products were listed as starters on Week 1 depth charts: CB Justin Coleman (Lions), LB Jarrad Davis (Lions), RB Derrick Henry (Titans), DL Trysten Hill (Cowboys), TE Hayden Hurst (Falcons), OL Solomon Kindley (Dolphins), CB Darius Slay (Eagles), OT Laremy Tunsil, (Texans) and S Tracy Walker (Lions).

Among area schools, Trinity Christian leads the way with four players on NFL active (one) and practice squad (three) rosters. Brunswick, Columbia and White all have three players in the league. The Pirates and Tigers' three players are all on NFL 53-man rosters.

Ten area counties are represented by players on NFL rosters: Baker, Camden, Charlton, Clay, Duval, Glynn, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns and Suwannee.

Seven players from private schools are in the NFL from the area. The bulk of the area players on both active and practice rosters are from public schools (28).

Locals on active NFL rosters

(Position, Player, Local tie, NFL team)

RB Mike Boone, Baker County, Minnesota

DB Justin Coleman, Brunswick, Detroit

RB Deejay Dallas, Glynn Academy, Seattle

LB Jarrad Davis, Camden County, Detroit

WR Isaiah Ford, Trinity Christian, Miami

DE Marquis Haynes, University Christian, Carolina

RB Derrick Henry, Yulee, Tennessee

OL Rashod Hill, White, Minnesota

DL Trysten Hill, Suwannee, Dallas

TE Hayden Hurst, Bolles, Atlanta

DL Timmy Jernigan, Columbia, Jacksonville

DE Darryl Johnson, Camden County, Buffalo

FB Jakob Johnson, Ribault, New England

OL Solomon Kindley, Raines, Miami

S Trey Marshall, Columbia, Denver

CB Chris Milton, Charlton County, Tennessee

QB Nathan Peterman, Bartram Trail, Las Vegas

LB Shaquille Quarterman, Oakleaf, Jacksonville

OL David Sharpe, Fletcher, Washington

CB Darius Slay, Brunswick, Philadelphia

OL Laremy Tunsil, Columbia, Houston

DE DeMarcus Walker, Sandalwood, Denver

S Tracy Walker, Brunswick, Detroit

CB Darious Williams, Creekside, Los Angeles

WR Javon Wims, White, Chicago

QB John Wolford, Bishop Kenny, Los Angeles

Opted out

Position, Player, Local tie, NFL team

DL Caleb Brantley, Crescent City, Washington

Practice squad

Position, Player, Local tie, NFL team

CB Javaris Davis, White, Miami

S Javon Hagan, Trinity Christian, Tampa Bay

OL Will Holden, Clay, Baltimore

CB Chris Jones, Sandalwood, Ariziona

K Cairo Santos, St. Joseph, Chicago

LB Andre Smith, Trinity Christian, Buffalo

CB Kevin Toliver II, Trinity Christian, Denver

DB Chris Westry, Oakleaf, Dallas

OL William Sweet, First Coast, San Francisco