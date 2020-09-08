Recognize those names? Area is well-represented across NFL in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NFL season is days away and the area is well-represented on rosters in 2020. Among area players, 26 are on NFL 53-man rosters and nine more are on practice squads. A 27th, Caleb Brantley, opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 health concerns.
Let’s break those totals down further.
- Three of the 26 are rookies — Seattle’s Deejay Dallas (Glynn Academy), Miami’s Solomon Kindley (Raines) and Jacksonville’s Shaquille Quarterman (Oakleaf).
- Nine local products were listed as starters on Week 1 depth charts: CB Justin Coleman (Lions), LB Jarrad Davis (Lions), RB Derrick Henry (Titans), DL Trysten Hill (Cowboys), TE Hayden Hurst (Falcons), OL Solomon Kindley (Dolphins), CB Darius Slay (Eagles), OT Laremy Tunsil, (Texans) and S Tracy Walker (Lions).
- Among area schools, Trinity Christian leads the way with four players on NFL active (one) and practice squad (three) rosters. Brunswick, Columbia and White all have three players in the league. The Pirates and Tigers' three players are all on NFL 53-man rosters.
- Ten area counties are represented by players on NFL rosters: Baker, Camden, Charlton, Clay, Duval, Glynn, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns and Suwannee.
- Seven players from private schools are in the NFL from the area. The bulk of the area players on both active and practice rosters are from public schools (28).
Locals on active NFL rosters
(Position, Player, Local tie, NFL team)
RB Mike Boone, Baker County, Minnesota
DB Justin Coleman, Brunswick, Detroit
RB Deejay Dallas, Glynn Academy, Seattle
LB Jarrad Davis, Camden County, Detroit
WR Isaiah Ford, Trinity Christian, Miami
DE Marquis Haynes, University Christian, Carolina
RB Derrick Henry, Yulee, Tennessee
OL Rashod Hill, White, Minnesota
DL Trysten Hill, Suwannee, Dallas
TE Hayden Hurst, Bolles, Atlanta
DL Timmy Jernigan, Columbia, Jacksonville
DE Darryl Johnson, Camden County, Buffalo
FB Jakob Johnson, Ribault, New England
OL Solomon Kindley, Raines, Miami
S Trey Marshall, Columbia, Denver
CB Chris Milton, Charlton County, Tennessee
QB Nathan Peterman, Bartram Trail, Las Vegas
LB Shaquille Quarterman, Oakleaf, Jacksonville
OL David Sharpe, Fletcher, Washington
CB Darius Slay, Brunswick, Philadelphia
OL Laremy Tunsil, Columbia, Houston
DE DeMarcus Walker, Sandalwood, Denver
S Tracy Walker, Brunswick, Detroit
CB Darious Williams, Creekside, Los Angeles
WR Javon Wims, White, Chicago
QB John Wolford, Bishop Kenny, Los Angeles
Opted out
Position, Player, Local tie, NFL team
DL Caleb Brantley, Crescent City, Washington
Practice squad
Position, Player, Local tie, NFL team
CB Javaris Davis, White, Miami
S Javon Hagan, Trinity Christian, Tampa Bay
OL Will Holden, Clay, Baltimore
CB Chris Jones, Sandalwood, Ariziona
K Cairo Santos, St. Joseph, Chicago
LB Andre Smith, Trinity Christian, Buffalo
CB Kevin Toliver II, Trinity Christian, Denver
DB Chris Westry, Oakleaf, Dallas
OL William Sweet, First Coast, San Francisco