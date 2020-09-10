The Latest: Osaka begins US Open semifinal vs Brady

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, walks on the court before playing Jennifer Brady, of the United States, during a semifinal match of the US Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Naomi Osaka is trying to return to the U.S. Open women's final, facing first-time Grand Slam semifinalist Jennifer Brady.

Osaka was the 2018 champion at Flushing Meadows and followed that up by winning the Australian Open the next January.

The No. 4 seed from Japan arrived on the court for the evening's first semifinal with a mask featuring the name of Philando Castile, a Black man who was killed by Minnesota police during a traffic stop in 2016.

Brady, the No. 28 seed, hasn't lost more than four games in any set during the tournament.

4:50 p.m.

Bruno Soares of Brazil and Mate Pavic of Croatia have won the men’s doubles title at the U.S. Open, beating Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Nikola Mektic of Croatia 7-5, 6-3.

The Grand Slam title in men's doubles is the third for Soares, the second for Pavic and their first together. They’re 24-15 as a team since joining forces last year.

Soares and Pavic won by breaking serve once in each set. The first break came on the final point of the opening set, when Soares hit a forehand return cross-court into the corner for a winner.

Pavic’s lob winner produced another break to give his team a 4-2 lead in the final set, and he served out the match at love.

3:10 p.m.

Play is underway at the U.S. Open, where the women's semifinals are Thursday night.

The first match on the schedule is the men's doubles final, with Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares facing Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic.

Naomi Osaka will play American Jennifer Brady in the first women's semifinal, and Serena Williams will take on Victoria Azarenka. Williams-Azarenka is a rematch of the 2012 and 2013 Open finals won by Williams, who needs two more victories for her seventh Open championship and a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

