Jaguars fans inside TIAA Bank Field celebrate win while social distancing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars fans were socially distanced inside TIAA Bank Field on Sunday when Jacksonville defeated the Indianapolis Colts 27-20.

Stadium capacity was reduced to 25%, and fans told News4Jax officials were strict on the inside and made sure everyone followed the rules.

“Sounds like everyone is going to be in pods and isolated," one fan said. "Sounds like they have done all the safety precautions they can do.”

From the crowd noise, you almost couldn’t tell the stadium was at reduced capacity.

The Jaguars were the only team in the NFL that allowed fans inside their stadium on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs also allowed fans inside their game against the Houston Texans on Thursday.

As fans started to make their way to the game, parking was limited to every other spot.

Fans carried clear bags and used a self-scanning service to limit contact.

As fans made their way inside the stadium, workers could be seen with signs reminding people to wear their masks. There were also signs displayed throughout the entire stadium. Fans were required to wear masks at all times except for when eating or drinking.

Before kickoff, Jaguars stayed in the locker room during the playing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “The Star-Spangled Banner,” saying they want to continue to raise awareness of racial injustice against the Black community.