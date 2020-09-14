Ohio State CB, Trinity Christian grad Shaun Wade declares for NFL draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, a Jacksonville native, said on Monday that he is entering the NFL draft.

Wade, a redshirt junior and Trinity Christian graduate, bypassed the draft this year in order to return to Ohio State. But with the Big Ten announcing last month that it wouldn’t play football in the fall due to COVID-19 concerns, that put players like Wade in a tough spot. Opting out of the season — if there is one in the Big Ten — gives Wade a jumpstart on training for the NFL draft.

Mel Kiper has Wade rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2021 draft.

“After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL draft. Given the circumstances and the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season, I know in my heart that the best decision for my future is to begin preparing for the next chapter in my life,” Wade wrote on Twitter.

Barring something unusual, Wade will become the highest-drafted player from Trinity Christian. Safety Guss Scott currently holds that distinction (third round, 95th overall to the Patriots in 2004).

Wade was a projected first- or second-round draft pick last April but decided to remain in school and try and help the Buckeyes win a national championship. Ohio State lost to Clemson in the national semifinals last season.

Wade earned his college degree last spring.

Wade had 56 career tackles, four interceptions, two sacks and a pair of forced fumbles during two seasons with Ohio State.