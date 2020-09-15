Georgia announces no tailgating at football games this season

The University of Georgia will not allow tailgating on campus during football games this season, the school announced on Tuesday.

The move doesn’t come as much of a surprise as other programs in the SEC have largely forbidden on-campus tailgating this year in an effort to safeguard against the transmission of COVID-19. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU and Mississippi have announced similar restrictions.

“UGA Athletics realizes that fans will be traveling long distances to cheer on the Bulldogs. Therefore, fans will be allowed to gather near their vehicle with family members or those with whom they traveled and plan to sit with in the stadium,” the UGA Athletic Association said in a statement.

“Please remember to maintain 6-feet social distancing and to wear masks when around others who are not part of your group. Parking lots on campus will open three hours before kick-off for each home game, and attendants will require all occupants in the vehicle to have tickets for the game.”

The school said it would resume its tailgating tradition when it was safe to do so.

The Bulldogs open their season on Sept. 26 at Arkansas. Their first home game is Oct. 3 against Auburn.