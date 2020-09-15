News4Jax Super 10: Teams trading spaces in this week’s poll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The third installment of the News4Jax Super 10 poll for the 2020 high school football season.

It will be published each Tuesday during the season. All games this week are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

(Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification)

1. (2) Bolles, (1-0), Class 4A

Last week: d. Trinity Christian, 36-12.

This week: at St. Augustine (1-0).

Glance: The Bulldogs looked very, very good in taking apart previous No. 3 Trinity Christian last week. Very good. And not just good offensively either. Bolles jumped out to a 22-0 lead in the opening half and were never threatened. The time to get the Bulldogs is early in the season as things are still getting sorted out.

2. (1) Bartram Trail, (1-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Creekside, 50-40.

This week: at Mandarin (1-0), 6 p.m.

Glance: Normally I wouldn’t drop a team with a win, especially out of the top spot, unless there were pretty good circumstances around it. The Bears put up half a hundred on Creekside but needed a furious blitz in the fourth quarter to stave off the upset. The Knights are improved and the Bears turned it up when they needed to, but allowing 40 points wasn’t the start Bartram’s defense wanted to see. That being said, the Bears are going to put up ridiculous offensive numbers week after week.

3. (4) Oakleaf, (1-0), Class 8A

Last week: Gainesville Buchholz, 35-14.

This week: at Lowndes (2-0), 8 p.m.

Glance: A tough opener that the Knights got over only to be greeted by the most challenging game on their schedule. Lowndes is the top-ranked team in Georgia and ninth nationally by MaxPreps. The Buchholz win was a nice building block to head to the Peach State on. Terrance Anthony caught both of Walter Simmons III’s scoring passes last week. Cobie Bates didn’t score but amassed 220 all-purpose yards. Trey Thomas had a pair of picks. Great week to build on for Oakleaf. Can they go to Valdosta and pull off the upset?

4. (5) Fleming Island (0-0), Class 7A

Last week: d. Palatka, 29-7.

This week: at Fletcher (1-0), 6 p.m.

Glance: Fleming had one of the quietest unbeaten regular seasons that I can remember in 2019. No such way to slip under the radar this year and one best matchups of Week 3 lies ahead for the Golden Eagles and their powerful rushing attack.

5. (8) Mandarin (1-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Atlantic Coast, 14-0.

This week: vs. Bartram Trail (1-0), 6 p.m.

Glance: The big jump of the week goes to the Mustangs, who started the Tre Lawrence Era with a shutout win over the rival Stingrays. Not a pretty win offensively, but a victory regardless. They’ll have to score more than a pair of touchdowns with the Bartram Trail Express heading to the Coral this week.

6. (3) Trinity Christian (0-1), Class 3A

Last week: lost to Bolles, 36-12.

This week: Off.

Glance: Rough opening week for the Conquerors, who were walloped in a showcase game against Bolles. Injuries hurt, sure, but likely didn’t make much of a difference in the outcome. They get a week off before Columbia comes to town next week.

7. (6) Lee (0-0), Class 6A

Last week: Off.

This week: vs. Ribault (0-0), 6 p.m.

Glance: First game of the season for the Generals and the Trojans are always a hurdle for Lee. Coach O.J. Small is 1-2 against Ribault in his tenure and those games have been wild (34-30 in 2019) and unpredictable (7-6 in 2017). Lee sandwiched a 34-12 win over Ribault in between those losses, but this series is often a physical war that tends to hinge on turnovers.

8. (NR) Baker County (2-0), Class 5A

Last week: d. Orange Park, 49-0.

This week: vs. White (1-0).

Glance: The Wildcats have obliterated their first two opponents by a combined score of 82-6 in the first weeks of the season. This week’s opponent, White, put up 38 points last week at Menendez. After a bye next week, Baker County has a tough haul, with Westside, Parker and Bolles coming the first three weeks of October.

9. (7) Columbia (0-0), Class 6A

Last week: Off.

This week: Off.

Glance: The Tigers started practicing this week and are off until the end of the month when they visit No. 3 Trinity Christian.

10. (10) St. Augustine (1-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Middleburg, 49-0.

This week: vs. Bolles (1-0).

Glance: The Yellow Jackets were untouchable last week, but things ramp up considerably from here, starting with a showdown against No. 1 Bolles on Friday.

Dropped out: University Christian (0-1, Class 2A), lost to Clay.

On the bubble: Baldwin (1-0, Class 1A); Bradford (1-1, Class 4A); Creekside (0-1, Class 7A); Flagler Palm Coast (0-0, Class 8A); Fletcher (1-0, Class 7A); Ponte Vedra (1-0, Class 6A); Raines (0-1, Class 5A); Sandalwood (0-0, Class 8A); University Christian (0-1, Class 2A); Westside (0-1, Class 5A); West Nassau (2-0, Class 4A).

WEEK 3 FULL SCHEDULE

FLORIDA

All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Thursday, Sept. 17

Menendez (0-1) at Gainesville Eastside (0-1)

Friday, Sept. 18

Baldwin (1-0) at West Nassau (2-0)

Bartram Trail (1-0) at Mandarin (1-0), 6 p.m.

Bishop Kenny (0-1) at Parker (0-1), 6 p.m.

Bolles (1-0) at St. Augustine (1-0)

Bradford (1-1) at University Christian (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Camden County (1-1) at Raines (0-1), 6 p.m.

Cedar Creek Christian (1-1) at Bishop Snyder (1-1)

Creekside (0-1) at First Coast (0-0), 6 p.m.

Crescent City (0-1) at Wildwood (1-0)

Deltona Trinity Christian (2-0) at Christ’s Church (2-0)

Episcopal (1-0) at Englewood (0-1), 6 p.m.

Fleming Island (1-0) at Fletcher (1-0), 6 p.m.

Fort White (0-0) at Alachua Santa Fe (0-2)

Hawthorne (2-0) at Middleburg (0-1)

Jackson (1-0) at Westside (0-1), 6 p.m.

Joshua Christian (0-0) at Zarephath Academy (0-2), 6 p.m.

Keystone Heights (0-1) at Providence (1-0)

Legacy Charter (1-0) at Eagle’s View (1-1)

Madison County (1-0) at Suwannee (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Matanzas (0-0) at Flagler Palm Coast (0-0)

Nease (0-1) at Sandalwood (0-0), 6 p.m.

NFEI (0-1) at American Collegiate (2-0)

Oakleaf (1-0) at Lowndes (2-0), 8 p.m.

Orange Park (0-1) at Clay (1-0)

Palatka (0-2) at Ponte Vedra (1-0)

Parrish Community (0-0) at Interlachen (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Paxon (1-0) at Yulee (1-1)

Ribault (0-0) at Lee (0-0), 6 p.m.

St. Joseph (0-1) at Mayo Lafayette (0-1)

Stanton (0-1) at Hilliard (2-0)

Union County (1-0) at Newberry (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

White (1-0) at Baker County (2-0)

Wolfson (0-1) at Fernandina Beach (1-1)

Off: Atlantic Coast, Columbia, Ridgeview, Trinity Christian.

GEORGIA

Friday, Sept. 18

Benedictine (2-0) at Brunswick (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Camden County (1-1) at Raines (0-1), 6 p.m.

Charlton County (1-0) at Long County (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Claxton (1-0) at Pierce County (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Glynn Academy (1-1) at Winder (1-0), 7:30

Off: Ware County.