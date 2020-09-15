Win leads to national recognition for Jaguars, Minshew, Henderson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After beating the Colts to open the season, the Jaguars were nominated four three league-wide awards on Tuesday.

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew was nominated for the AFC offensive player of the week after becoming the fourth quarterback in league history to complete at least 90% of his passes and throw three touchdowns in the same game.

QB Gardner Minshew has been nominated for AFC Offensive POTW:



• Completed 19 of 20 passes (95%) for 173 yards, 3 TDs & 0 INTs -- passer rating of 142.3



• 1st ever with 3+ TD passes & 95.0+ completion % on Kickoff Weekend.



Jaguars completion % record (min. 5 attempts)

Rookie cornerback C.J. Henderson, who had an interception and the game-clinching pass defense was nominated for NFL rookie of the week honors, an award won by Minshew seven times last season. The rookie of the week includes fan voting.

CB C.J. Henderson has been nominated for Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of Week 1 after his performance in the Jaguars' victory over Indy:



• 5 tackles

• 3 passes defensed

• INT in NFL debut (📸 below from the talented @melinasphotos)



INT in NFL debut

Finally, the Jaguars were also nominated for the best celebration of the week, part of the Bud Light Celly promotion. The nominated celebration was the bowling choreography with Laviska Shenault, Cam Robinson, DJ Chark, A.J. Cann and James Robinson, the latter four acting as bowling pins as Shenault celebrated his touchdown by bowling a strike with the football. Fans can also vote for this award.

The Jaguars beat the Colts 27-20. They travel to Tennessee on Sunday.