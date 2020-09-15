82ºF

Win leads to national recognition for Jaguars, Minshew, Henderson

Cole Pepper, Sports anchor/reporter

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 13: Cam Robinson #74, Gardner Minshew #15, D.J. Chark #17, and Laviska Shenault Jr. #10 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate after Minshew and Chark connect for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field on September 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After beating the Colts to open the season, the Jaguars were nominated four three league-wide awards on Tuesday.

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew was nominated for the AFC offensive player of the week after becoming the fourth quarterback in league history to complete at least 90% of his passes and throw three touchdowns in the same game.

Rookie cornerback C.J. Henderson, who had an interception and the game-clinching pass defense was nominated for NFL rookie of the week honors, an award won by Minshew seven times last season. The rookie of the week includes fan voting.

Finally, the Jaguars were also nominated for the best celebration of the week, part of the Bud Light Celly promotion. The nominated celebration was the bowling choreography with Laviska Shenault, Cam Robinson, DJ Chark, A.J. Cann and James Robinson, the latter four acting as bowling pins as Shenault celebrated his touchdown by bowling a strike with the football. Fans can also vote for this award.

The Jaguars beat the Colts 27-20. They travel to Tennessee on Sunday.

