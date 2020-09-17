Week 3 high school football picks: Another good slate of matchups, close games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back and so are our weekly predictions.

News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney reveals his weekly high school football picks each Thursday. All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated.

WEEK 3

Thursday, Sept. 17

Menendez (0-1) at Gainesville Eastside (0-1): Falcons put up 30 points last week, but couldn’t slow down White. N4J pick: Menendez 31, Eastside 24.

Friday, Sept. 18

Bartram Trail (1-0) at Mandarin (1-0), 6 p.m.: Another very good matchup, but Bears offense is going to be tough to slow. N4J pick: Bartram Trail 37, Mandarin 20.

Bishop Kenny (0-1) at Parker (0-1), 6 p.m.: Tough one here. What Bishop Kenny team shows up? What Parker team shows up? N4J pick: Parker 19, Kenny 17.

Bolles (1-0) at St. Augustine (1-0): Perhaps the game of the week here. Bulldogs looked strong in slapping Trinity Christian around last week. N4J pick: Bolles 35, St. Augustine 21.

Bradford (1-1) at University Christian (0-1), 7:30 p.m.: UC had a disappointing opener at Clay last week. Tough opponent to bounce back against. N4J pick: UC 19, Bradford 13.

Camden County (1-1) at Raines (0-1), 6 p.m.: I love these Georgia-Florida matchups. N4J pick: Camden County 28, Raines 14.

Cedar Creek Christian (1-1) at Bishop Snyder (1-1): Tossup on this one. I’ll take the Cardinals at home. N4J pick: Snyder 28, Cedar Creek 14.

Creekside (0-1) at First Coast (0-0), 6 p.m.: Knights gave Bartram Trail all it could handle last week. N4J pick: Creekside 31, First Coast 13.

Crescent City (0-1) at Wildwood (1-0): I only missed my Crescent City pick last week by 50 points. N4J pick: Wildwood 30, Crescent City 21.

Deltona Trinity Christian (2-0) at Christ’s Church (2-0): Good small school clash this week. N4J pick: Trinity Christian 31, Christ’s Church 21.

Episcopal (1-0) at Englewood (0-1), 6 p.m.: Eagles came back last week at the finish in a back-and-forth with Bishop Kenny. N4J pick: Episcopal 35, Englewood 7.

Fleming Island (1-0) at Fletcher (1-0), 6 p.m.: Another contender for game of the week. N4J pick: Fleming Island 31, Fletcher 20.

Hawthorne (2-0) at Middleburg (0-1): Visitors win here as Broncos open with two tough games. N4J pick: Hawthorne 31, Middleburg 6.

Jackson (1-0) at Westside (0-1), 6 p.m.: Good test for the Tigers and new coach Christopher Foy. Wolverines struggled last week but will rebound here. N4J pick: Westside 20, Jackson 14.

Joshua Christian (0-0) at Zarephath Academy (0-2), 6 p.m.: Playing experience is the deciding factor here. N4J pick: Zarephath 19, Joshua Christian 12.

Keystone Heights (0-1) at Providence (1-0): Stallions made me look foolish last week in picking against them. Thomas Woods (165 rushing yards, 2 TDs) and Cade Windham (3 TDs on 7 catches) were impossible to contain. This is a tough one though, even at home. N4J pick: Keystone Heights 23, Providence 21.

Madison County (1-0) at Suwannee (2-0), 7:30 p.m.: I’ve learned the hard way in picking against Madison County. N4J pick: Madison County 35, Suwannee 14.

Matanzas (0-0) at Flagler Palm Coast (0-0): Potato Bowl belongs to the Bulldogs. N4J pick: FPC 36, Matanzas 14.

Nease (0-1) at Sandalwood (0-0), 6 p.m.: Season opener for the Saints and a tough game for the Panthers. N4J pick: Sandalwood 28, Nease 14.

Oakleaf (1-0) at Lowndes (2-0): Brutal early season test for the Knights, who visit Titletown and MaxPreps' No. 1 team in Georgia. N4J pick: Lowndes 39, Oakleaf 14.

Orange Park (0-1) at Clay (1-0): Blue Devils already matched their 2019 win total. They double it here. N4J pick: Clay 27, Orange Park 13.

Palatka (0-2) at Ponte Vedra (1-0): Sharks roll in this one. N4J pick: Ponte Vedra 31, Palatka 13.

Paxon (0-1) at Yulee (1-1): Yulee played West Nassau tough and will use defense to prevail in this one. N4J pick: Yulee 20, Paxon 7.

Ribault (0-0) at Lee (0-0), 6 p.m.: Trojans were rained out last week. This one is always tough to pick. N4J pick: Lee 17, Ribault 12.

St. Joseph (0-1) at Mayo Lafayette (0-1): Coin flip on this one. N4J pick: Lafayette 21, St. Joseph 14.

Stanton (0-1) at Hilliard (2-0): Red Flashes make it three in a row to start. N4J pick: Hilliard 33, Stanton 7.

Union County (1-0) at Newberry (1-1), 7:30 p.m.: Tigers start with back-to-back wins. N4J pick: Union County 20, Newberry 10.

West Nassau (2-0) at Baldwin (1-0): On the menu as one of the best games in town this week. These defenses have yielded all of a combined 13 points this year through three full games and three OT periods. N4J pick: West Nassau 14, Baldwin 13.

White (1-0) at Baker County (2-0): Wildcats have had the offense on the accelerator this season. N4J pick: Baker County 31, White 14.

Wolfson (0-1) at Fernandina Beach (1-1): Pirates have played very well through two weeks. N4J pick: Fernandina Beach 37, Wolfson 6.

Others (home team in CAPS; local teams bolded)

AMERICAN COLLEGIATE (2-0) over NFEI (0-1); EAGLE’S VIEW (1-1) over Legacy Charter (1-0); Fort White (0-0) over ALACHUA SANTA FE (0-2); INTERLACHEN (1-1) over Parrish Community (0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Off: Atlantic Coast, Columbia, Ridgeview, Trinity Christian.