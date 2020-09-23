Clay High volleyball, football games canceled due to potential COVID-19 exposure

Members of the Clay High School football and volleyball teams are under quarantine to potential exposure of COVID-19, the district announced on Wednesday.

Clay varsity and junior varsity football players can return Oct. 1, according to the Florida Department of Health-Clay County. Varsity and junior varsity volleyball players can return Oct. 8.

Clay is the first school in the area to have to postpone a football game due to COVID-19 quarantine guidelines.

In a statement, the Clay County School District said, "The Florida Department of Health - Clay County has recommended the quarantine of all individuals on the Clay High Varsity and JV Football Teams and the Clay High Varsity and JV Volleyball Teams due to the potential exposure to positive COVID-19 cases. Out of an abundance of caution for student athletes' health and safety, the District is following the Florida Department of Health - Clay County’s recommendation.”

The volleyball cancellations wiped out the remaining six games on the Blue Devils' schedule. The football team will see its Friday game against Palatka canceled. It was the Panthers' homecoming game. Clay’s next football game is Oct. 1 at Gainesville Eastside.