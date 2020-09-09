St. Johns Country Day cancels rest of football season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – St. Johns Country Day will end its football season after a week due to a growing number of obstacles and the extended coronavirus pandemic, the school said on Wednesday.

Athletic director Traci Livingston said in a statement on Wednesday that the school struggled with numerous facets in wake of the extended coronavirus pandemic and made the challenging call to not go forward with the 2020 season.

“St. Johns Spartan football has faced a number of obstacles this fall, including the delayed start, and many other effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, at this time, in order to preserve the health and safety of our student-athletes, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the varsity football season,” she said.

The Spartans dropped their opener to Quincy Munroe last week, 54-0. St. Johns Country Day was scheduled to face Joshua Christian this week.

St. Johns finished 3-4 last season. It plays as an independent in the Florida High School Athletic Association.